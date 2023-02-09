Scientists Propose Wild Plan to Dim the Sun With Moon Dust

As climate change becomes a more pressing threat, scientists search for ways to slow its potentially devastating effects. We all know the primary goals – renewable energy, green vehicles, lessening plastic use, etc. But did you know that there’s another, decidedly more outlandish, theory floating around the science world? Scientists believe installing a cannon on the moon that fires lunar dust into space could help shield Earth from the Sun’s damaging rays.

In a study published in PLOS Climate Wednesday, a group of astrophysicists proposed a number of possible approaches for cooling the planet, and a giant moon dust cannon was among them.

Using computer simulations, scientists demonstrated that shooting massive amounts of dust into space could reduce Earthbound sunlight by 1-2 percent. This equates to around six days of dimmed sun per year. Believe it or not, the cheapest, most efficient method of doing so was a moon dust cannon.

To make the science fiction sunshade happen, we would first need to mine millions of tons of dust from the lunar surface. Then, using the cannon, “ballistically eject” that dust to a point in space around 1 million miles from Earth. Here, the floating grains would partially block sunlight.

“A really exciting part of our study was the realization that the natural lunar dust grains are just the right size and composition for efficiently scattering sunlight away from Earth,” Ben Bromley, astrophysicist and study author, told The Guardian. “Since it takes much less energy to launch these grains from the moon’s surface, as compared with an Earth launch, the ‘moonshot’ idea really stood out for us.”

The Moon Dust Cannon Remains a Long Shot, Scientists Say

Interestingly, the researchers also considered coal and sea salt. They ultimately determined, however, that moon dust was the best option. That said, it’s still little more than a pipe dream.

In order to maintain the shield, millions of tons of moon dust would need to be mined, sifted, and loaded into the cannon, then fired into space, every year. Not to mention, no such cannon exists. As such, getting the mining and projective equipment would be a “significant project,” Bromley said.

Should the moon dust cannon blast skip a year for any reason, it could have disastrous effects. Using moon dust to quell global heating comes with the risk of “termination shock,” in which the temporary cooling could lead to rapid heating of the planet if abruptly stopped.

Because of this, it’s imperative to continue focusing on more conventional methods of intervention. “Nothing should distract us from reducing greenhouse gas emissions here on Earth,” Bromley stressed. “Our strategy may just be a moonshot. But we should explore all possibilities, in case we need more time to do the work here at home.”