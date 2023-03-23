Scientists Solve Mystery Behind ‘Alien Spacecraft’ in Solar System

Back in 2017, a strange object burst into the Solar System from outer space, capturing imaginations the world over and even convincing some astronomers it was an alien spacecraft. Six years later, scientists believe they solved the mystery, presenting a more rational explanation for the monstrous space object.

The interstellar visitor, dubbed ‘Oumuamua, meaning “scout” or “messenger” in Hawaiian, was a particularly startling sight for scientists. Until that point, they had never seen something appear in the Solar System from the outer reaches of the universe.

At first, scientists assumed it was an asteroid, then a comet. As they continued to watch the object, however, rumors of alien spacecraft began to take root, as the unknown visitor continued to confuse researchers.

First, it had no bright dust tail, setting it apart from most comets. And rather than the vaguely spherical shape we associate with asteroids, it more closely resembled a cigar or pancake. Lastly, and perhaps most inexplicably, it slingshotted around the Sun in a way scientists had never seen, further fueling the alien spacecraft theories.

The 650-foot-long something approached Earth within 15 million miles, a little over 60 Earth-moon distances. Within weeks, it disappeared without a trace.

To say that ‘Oumumua struck a chord with astronomers would be an understatement. A brand new phenomenon, scientists instantly launched into study of the object, hoping to learn more about the unexplained traveler.

Now, scientists believe they have a “compelling, non-alien explanation” for the interstellar intruder, shooting down any alien spacecraft conspiracy theories. Not everyone, however, is convinced of ‘Oumuamua’s identity.

If ‘Oumuamua Isn’t an Alien Spacecraft, What Is It?

At 54 miles per second, ‘Oumuamua moved at a mind-blowing pace, three times fast than the average comet shooting through the Solar System. Additionally, by the way the light glinted off the side of the object, scientists determined that it wasn’t really shooting at all but rather tumbling end over end through space.

At a loss, even some of the world’s leading astronomers conceded that it must be some sort of alien spacecraft. At the very least, it had to be some sort of technology with which humans weren’t yet familiar.

In a new study, however, researchers Jennifer Bergner and Darryl Seligman proposed a new theory. This theory, they believe, will put all mention of extraterrestrial life in regard to ‘Oumuamua to rest.

Like other scientists, Bergner and Seligman grappled with the identity of the titanic trespasser. As time went on, they realized they had to think outside the box, though maybe not so far outside the box as to land on alien spacecraft.

“We had all these stupid ideas, like hydrogen icebergs and other crazy things,” Seligman explained in a statement, per Space. “And it’s just the most generic explanation.”

According to the scientists, ‘Oumuamua started out as a water-rich, comet-like object. As it was pummeled by cosmic rays, the water converted into hydrogen gas. Finally, as it neared the Sun, the hydrogen released heat, acting as a “thruster boost” and sending the rock on its strange and speedy path.

But others in the astronomy community remain unconvinced. Claiming ‘Oumumua was a comet without a tail, physicist Avi Loeb said, “is like saying an elephant is a zebra without stripes.” The obvious explanation, he says, is alien spacecraft.