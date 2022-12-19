Scuba Diver Discovers Ancient Sword Deep Under the Mediterranean Ocean

A scuba diver made a fantastic discovery recently when he unearthed a sword that experts say likely belonged to a knight from the Crusaders in Isreal. The mature scuba diver says he stumbled upon a swath of ancient artifacts along the beach where he often scuba dives. The diver discovered these ancient items along with this massive sword made out of pure iron.

Experts who have had a chance to look at the ancient item say that the sword is likely 900 years old. Experts believe it belonged to a Crusader knight.

This “Impressive” Sword Is One Of Many Treasures The Scuba Diver Has Unearthed

The scuba diver was diving off the coast of Carmel this weekend when he discovered the treasures. Among these finds are anchors which experts say are made of ancient stones and metals. The diver also found several pottery fragments. And, of course, the diver also found the sword which is described as being “impressive” and measuring “one-meter-long blade and a hilt measuring 30 cm [nearly a foot] in length.”

According to a statement from Nir Distelfeld who works as an inspector for the Israel Antiquities Authority Robber Prevention Unit the sword was found to have been “preserved in perfect condition.”

“The sword, which has been preserved in perfect condition, is a beautiful and rare find and belonged to a Crusader knight,” Distelfeld says.

“It was found encrusted with marine organisms,” the report continues. “But is apparently made of iron.”

Distelfeld adds that finding a personal artifact such as this one is an “exciting” moment.

“It is exciting to encounter such a personal object, taking you 900 years back in time to a different era,” he says. “With knights, armor, and swords.”

Merchant Ships Used The Israeli Coves Along Carmel As Shelter From Storms

The sword and the other objects are part of several other valuable artifacts that ocean explorers have been uncovering recently. According to experts, the Carmel coves offered some necessary shelter for the ancient ships during dangerous storms. The larger coves gave the ships needed cover.

“These conditions have attracted merchant ships down the ages,” notes Kobi Sharvit. Sharvit serves as the director of the Israel Antiquities Authority’s Marine Archaeology Unit. This, Sharvit adds, leaves behind these “rich archeological finds.”

The other objects the scuba diver unearthed during the recent dive also hold impressive value. Experts are determining the anchors to be used in the late bronze age – so about 4,000 years ago. The sword is thought to be from between 1095 and 1291. It is likely these finds were unearthed by waves and shifting undercurrents. These types of finds are “very elusive” since the sand shifts easily with the water’s natural movement.