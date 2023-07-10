Sea lion possibly poisoned by toxic algae bloom bites teen near California beach

While swimming off the coast of Del Mar, California, a 14-year-old boy was bitten twice by a sea lion suspected of suffering from poisoning as a result of rampant toxic algae blooms in the area.

Dane Blair, the teen bitten by the pinniped, was spending the July 4 holiday at the beach with his family. According to Blair, he was in the water not far from shore when the sea lion about 30 feet away made eye contact with him.

The animal then plunged beneath the surface and, before the teen knew what was happening, made contact with his leg. “Next thing I know, it takes a big bite here, on my leg,” Blair told NBC San Diego, indicating his right knee.

Rather than swimming away, the sea lion bit him a second time. “It definitely hurt my butt because it took a big, big bite,” the teen recalled. Now panicked, Blair attempted to swim back to shore, but the sea lion refused to let go.

Eventually, the teen was able to escape the sea lion and fled back to shore, where his father documented his injuries. Sea lions have powerful bites, but the marine mammal only bit hard enough to break the skin and tear the teen’s shorts. Blair did not require stitches.

Shortly thereafter, lifeguards noticed the animal appeared disoriented. It stood in the surf, allowing wave after wave to crash against it. Concerned for the health of the animal, especially following the attack, lifeguards contacted SeaWorld for help.

“We’ve been coming to this beach for over 20 years,” said Dane’s father, Brian Blair. “It looked really tired, its eyes were closed and its mouth was twitching. It was lethargic, it clearly wasn’t doing well.”

Toxic algal blooms cause confusion, aggression in sea lions

Under normal circumstances, unprovoked attacks are virtually unheard of. Recently, however, they’ve become slightly more common as pinnipeds in the area suffer the disastrous effects of the red tide.

SeaWorld soon captured the animal, transporting it to their facility for treatment. As lifeguards suspected, the organization confirmed that it appeared the sea lion was experiencing the effects of the poisonous algae bloom off the San Diego coast.

According to Sam Dover, executive director of the Channel Islands Marine and Wildlife Institute, the recent algal bloom is historic in its devastation. “I have been a marine mammal veterinarian for 35 years, and this is definitely the worst in my professional lifetime,” Dover told USA Today.

Typically, harmful blooms such as these clear up on their own in a matter of weeks. This one, however, has lasted over a month. In that time, the toxic algal bloom has sickened or killed hundreds, if not thousands, of sea lions and dolphins off the coast of California.

“[It’s] a runaway train,” said Clarissa Anderson, executive director of the Southern California Coastal Observing System. “It’s unusual that it has persisted for so long and has managed to become so acute.”

California’s resident sea lions and seals are known for their friendly demeanor. Sadly, however, the poisoning leaves them disoriented and ill, causing unpredictable behavior.

Domoic acid poisoning, the specific ailment that occurs with the consumption of contaminated fish, attacks the brain and heart. It causes foaming at the mouth, seizures, confusion, and lack of appetite in the short term. If left untreated, it can lead to heart failure, permanent brain damage, and even death.