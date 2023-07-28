Sea lions charge toward beachgoers at popular California cove

When a popular cove in California became a little too crowded with visitors, three sea lions cleared some space by herding the humans away from the sea.

La Jolla Cove, California, is well known for its thriving sea lion population, attracting countless visitors every year to its sandy shores for a close encounter with the local animals. But this mix of bustling tourism and wildlife doesn’t always have the best results.

The cove is covered in signs urging caution and advising against approaching the seals and sea lions. It’s all too common, however, for visitors to disregard these guidelines completely, sometimes resulting in serious harm to the animals.

Though the interactions may seem harmless to us, too-close humans put seals and sea lions under immense stress. There have even been incidents in which mother sea lions abandon their pups out of fear of approaching visitors.

As the footage captured and posted by Instagram user @whoisjaphet shows, numerous visitors are far closer than the recommended 100 yards from wildlife during a recent day at La Jolla. As always, beach officials urged visitors to exercise caution, but seldom few do.

“Please give that large, male sea lion plenty of room,” a lifeguard says over a loudspeaker. “They have bitten people, and they are protected animals.”

With far too many people still on the beach, a male sea lion charges out of the water and toward another. The still-too-close visitors shriek and run in terror while a third animal barks nearby.

Give sea lions space, for your safety and theirs

None of the sea lions on the beach had any intention of harming the human visitors. The male rushing from the water was clearly going after the other male on the beach, not the beachgoers.

It passed plenty of humans on its way toward its opponent, after all. Had it wanted to attack, it could have.

Instead, the male sea lions were showing entirely normal behavior for breeding season, which stretches from late June to early August. It’s likely that one male was defending his territory against the other. The humans just happened to be there.

This doesn’t mean, however, that the beachgoers weren’t in any danger. While the main reason people are cautioned to keep their distance is for the animals’ benefit, it also keeps the humans safe.

California sea lions are known for their playful nature and aren’t typically dangerous to humans. That said, they can grow up to 1,000 pounds with a powerful bite – and, as with any species, they can be aggressive when threatened or stressed.

As a protected species, harassing or harming them is against the law. Now, harassment can and does mean purposefully petting a pup or provoking the animals with hostility. But it can also be as simple as getting too close.

A sea lion will usually make its discomfort known by staring, fidgeting, or fleeing. It’s always best, however, to not make them use these defenses in the first place.

“Even if you don’t see these reactions, we recommend you keep yourself and your pets at least 100 yards (the length of a football field) from seals and sea lions,” NOAA explains on their website. This is to “make sure you’re not disrupting important behavior, such as resting, feeding, nursing, or breeding.”