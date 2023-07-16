Sea otter harassing California surfers continues to evade capture

Last month, a California sea otter made headlines after exhibiting bizarre behavior among California surfers, stealing surfboards and catching waves. Since then, wildlife officials have attempted to capture the “aggressive” animal but have yet to find success.

According to U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials, the sea otter is a 5-year-old female who’s made a habit out of approaching surfers and kayakers off the coast of Santa Cruz, California. The otter has repeatedly exhibited “concerning and unusual behaviors.”

An amazing video!

This video of the sea otter attacking a surfboard yesterday was shared me and is being posted with the photographers permission. The video must remain in this tweet to be shared. This is a dangerous sea otter, avoid it if at all possible! pic.twitter.com/N7qPMFVRrt — Native Santa Cruz (@NativeSantaCruz) July 10, 2023

After multiple incidents of the otter approaching surfers and even stealing surfboards, the USFWS authorized the capture of the “unusually aggressive” individuals. They first attempted hazing the animal away from humans, but these efforts did little to deter her.

“Due to her repeated aggressive behavior and potential public safety risk, upon capture the sea otter will be transported to the Monterey Bay Aquarium, where she will be examined by experienced veterinary staff,” the USFWS said in a statement.

“The Service, CDFW, and the Aquarium will work with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) to find her a long-term home in a zoo or aquarium. Euthanasia and other lethal methods are not under consideration.”

Wildlife officials unsuccessful in their capture attempt of sea otter

On Wednesday, a team made up of USFWS officials, as well as those from the California DFW and Monterey Bay Aquarium, journeyed to the site of the repeated otter incidents.

Once there, they used the tracking tag attached to the sea otter to find her. They then deployed a bait surfboard (complete with “surfer”) to draw her in.

Unfortunately, however, they were unsuccessful. While she did jump onto the board momentarily, she escaped before divers could catch her.

What a crazy day! Fish and Game spent all day on West Cliff and in the water trying to capture sea otter 841(her official “name”) but were unsuccessful. Here is there boat with a “bait surfboard” and the tracking gear that was on land pic.twitter.com/dNR4cRaEVN — Native Santa Cruz (@NativeSantaCruz) July 13, 2023

“They can’t throw a net over [the sea otter] because it will get tangled and drown,” Mark Woodward, a wildlife photographer who witnessed the capture attempt, told Fox 2. “That’s also why they can’t tranquilize it.”

While it’s always preferable for wildlife to remain in the wild, officials have no choice but to place the California sea otter in captivity. The otter’s adorable appearance might make its actions seem endearing. These actions, however, pose a danger to both the animals and the humans involved in the encounters.

Wildlife should always view humans as a potential threat. An otter, or any animal, without its natural fear of humans suggests a damaged survival instinct.

Interestingly, otter 841’s mother showed similar behaviors after her rescue and release. So much so that wildlife officials captured her as well. Officials soon learned that she was pregnant, transporting her to Monterey Bay Aquarium to carry and nurse her pup.

The pup, sea otter 841, was released into the wild after weaning from her mother. And for a time, her life was wholly uneventful. She eventually became interested in humans, however, and the behavior only worsened over time.

So now, history is repeating itself, and 841 will likely spend the rest of her life in a zoo or aquarium. Officials hope, though, that she will be instrumental in educating the public about the importance of sea otters. They’re not just cute, they’re vital for a healthy ocean.