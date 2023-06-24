Sea otter snatches surfboard, goes for a ride in California

Surfers in California received an unexpected visitor when a sea otter appeared among the group, stealing one of the surfboards and catching a wave.

Mark Woodward, a California-based photographer who runs the Native Santa Cruz Twitter account, shared the odd event earlier this week, posting pictures of the otter inspecting the various surfboards before choosing a blue board and riding it toward the shore.

“A surfing sea otter at Cowells,” Woodward wrote. “This sea otter was putting on quite a show checking out and climbing on multiple boards, but it chose the blue one as its preferred ride. At one point, it was swimming after the board as the surfer was heading in.”

A surfing sea otter at Cowells pic.twitter.com/XWFWKglWI7 — Native Santa Cruz (@NativeSantaCruz) June 19, 2023

Interestingly, this wasn’t the first instance of a surfing otter on the California beach. Last year, a surfer temporarily lost his board to a pregnant female otter in the same location.

It’s unclear if the surfing otters were the same individual, but Woodward suspects it to be the case. “Both were blue boards and the one yesterday also chased after the board,” he said.

If it is the same otter, it’s no doubt disappointing news for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Following the incident last year, they did their best to relocate the curious animal in the hopes of keeping her safe, as she clearly didn’t have a natural fear of humans.

Relocation efforts failed, but they did report having success with hazing her to instill an avoidance of humans.

This year’s otter, too, not only didn’t appear to have any fear of the humans but was “calm and friendly even as he was a few feet from surfers,” according to Woodward. The surfers themselves never attempted contact with the otter, he said, it was the otter who approached and followed them.

California sea otter may have been fed by humans in the past

Around 70 otters are known to inhabit the stretch of California beach in which surfers, kayakers, and swimmers also frequent. Despite their proximity, however, interactions between otters and humans are rare. A shy species, they typically keep to themselves and away from humans.

So, why are these otters (or maybe one otter in particular) so comfortable with surfers? Colleen Young, an environmental scientist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, believes it’s a sign that, sadly, someone has been feeding the otter.

“It’s possible that she was fed by someone in the wild, which could create a positive association with people,” Young told Bay Nature. Because of the timing of last year’s encounter, it was also possible that hormonal surges from pupping season were to blame. The timing of this year’s incident, however, doesn’t support that theory.

Sea otters, both in California and elsewhere, are undeniably adorable. But they should never be treated as pets. Without their natural fear of humans, otters are far more likely to put themselves at risk by engaging in behaviors such as stealing surfboards.

This not only poses a threat to the surfers, as otters have strong jaws, sharp teeth, and can carry diseases but can also force wildlife officials to remove the animal from the wild.

In fact, that’s the exact reason the surfing otter from last year was born in captivity. Her mother posed a risk to public safety with her brazen behavior towards humans and was removed from the wild because of it.

For the safety of everyone involved, experts recommend maintaining a distance of 60 feet from otters. In incidents like this one, where the animal makes distance impossible, report the encounter to wildlife officials.