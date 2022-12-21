seagull-dangling-from-light-pole-rescued-by-virginia-officials

A seagull that got hung up on a light pole in Virginia was recently rescued by a team of firefighters and animal rescuers. The bird was reportedly tangled up in some old fishing line, which ultimately caused the bird to get wrapped around the post.

An Animal Care Center in Norfolk first shared the original story. The post detailed how the Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews responded to the scene alongside Norfolk Police Department’s Animal Protection Unit. Rescuers used the ladder of a firetruck to reach the bird and cut it free from its entanglement.

Concerned citizens apparently contacted the authorities about the seagull. They took action after they saw the bird, appropriately nicknamed “Danny Dangle,” hanging by its leg from a streetlight. They also used the post as a public service announcement. The caption reminded folks to properly dispose of trash and fishing lines. It also instructed them to refrain from releasing balloons as they can harm wildlife as well.

Other Birds In Need Of Assistance

This seagull in Virginia isn’t the only recent example of a bird getting itself into a little trouble and needing some help to get unstuck.

Officials with Colorado Parks & Wildlife recently had to come to the aid of a common loon. The bird got stuck on a pond too small for it to successfully take back off from. In Kentucky, a group of tree service workers had to come to the rescue of a black vulture. It had an injured wing. The bird was stranded roughly 70 feet in the air before help arrived.

There is also remarkable footage of birds helping birds. This Great Blue Heron showed compassion for a fellow bird. The big bird protected the smaller bird from a massive eagle on the hunt from above.

Perhaps the most compelling story of a bird in need of help though is this one about an especially rare raptor. At the end of September, an incredibly rare all-white (leucistic) red-tailed hawk was found unable to fly in the wake of a wildfire. The lucky bird was rescued and moved to a rehabilitation facility though, where it will live to fly away another day.

Several Bald Eagles Recently Needed Help

There have also recently been numerous instances of bald eagles needing some assistance getting out of a predicament. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources recently came to the rescue of an injured eagle. It was found near a public boat ramp. That’s not the only story about a bald eagle in Georgia needing assistance that recently made the news though. Another bald eagle was recently discovered with a broken wing and injured eye in the Atlanta area. The bird was rescued after being found at Panola State Park. Another eagle in Florida needed to be rescued. It was found impaled on a 120-foot lightning rod on top of a radio tower.