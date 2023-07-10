Seagull devours squirrel whole in ‘impressive’ footage

Recent viral footage of a seagull devouring a black squirrel whole highlights the omnivorous birds‘ skill for hunting and gulping down even seemingly too-large prey with ease.

If any bird can be associated with the phrase “bottomless pit,” it’s undeniably the seagull. A species that eats around 20% of its body weight daily, gulls are well known for their food-snatching talents, stealing seaside snacks of all shapes and sizes from unsuspecting beachgoers.

Contrary to what their eating habits might suggest, however, seagulls don’t subsist on pizza and french fries. Far from picky eaters, gulls will eat just about anything they can get their bills on – including black squirrels.

In the unusual footage, a herring gull does an excellent snake impression as it leans its head back and sucks the squirrel into its gullet, the squirrel slowly disappearing with each swallow.

Just how unusual is a squirrel-eating seagull?

Though squirrel doesn’t necessarily top the list of a seagull’s preferred meals, the grisly scene isn’t all that out of the ordinary, according to experts. In addition to being talented treat thieves, gulls are also impressive marine predators.

“Large gulls are omnivorous,” Peter Rock, avian specialist at the University of Bristol, told The Guardian. “They will eat anything as long as it fits down their throat. And, of course, as long as it is moderately nutritious.”

Rock explained that large seagulls regularly kill rats, pigeons, and even other gulls, though it’s exceptionally rare.

“This is not barbaric behavior,” he added in an interview with As It Happens host Nil Köksal. “This is just the norm. It’s to be expected from seagulls that they are going to eat whatever is available. And if it happens to be some weakling animal, then they will kill it and they will eat it.”

Because squirrel is such a strange choice for a seagull, experts suspect it was already dead when the herring gull found it. True omnivores, gulls won’t shy away from a meal just because it’s cold.

This gull showed high level skill and intelligence

So just how much like snakes are seagulls? Do they simply digest the entire animal after eating? Nope – like many bird species, gulls have gizzards, allowing them to digest only the tasty parts of their prey and regurgitate everything else.

A seagull does swallow the entirety of their prey. Afterward, however, the swallowed material is separated into digestible and indigestible parts. The indigestible material goes into the gizzard, while the nutritious elements go into the gut. The leftovers in the gizzard turn into a pellet, which the gull later coughs up.

This may all seem a little gruesome, and that’s because it is. Even the most fascinating, breathtaking wildlife will always be wild, and nature isn’t always beautiful.

It’s important to remember, however, that this seagull’s actions weren’t cruel. Instead, they’re a testament to the gull’s skill and intelligence. “Think of how smart that animal needed to be to develop the bravery and skill in order to do what it’s done,” said neuroethology professor Paul Graham.

“It’s not easy to tackle an animal that’s really big, so you do need to learn about it and perfect the art. It might be quite horrible, but it is an example of intelligence rather than just brute force.”