Search Launched for Black Bear That Escaped Facility in Tahoe

A black bear is on the loose in the South Lake Tahoe area after it escaped a wildlife facility. Officials reported the bear missing last week, and authorities are still unsure of the bear’s whereabouts.

According to Peter Tira, a spokesperson for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the bear escaped an outdoor enclosure at the Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care. The incident occurred on Thursday evening. Officials believe the bear is 12 or 13 months old.

Before, the bear had been a resident at the facility since December. Tira noted that the bear was moved to the center for rehabilitation after wildlife officials discovered it on someone’s private property. After they picked it up, they concluded it was ” severely underweight ” and without its mother

Since it got to the facility, the bear started improving, gaining more than 30 pounds. However, Tira noted it was still shy around others bears and people.

“It does not like people at all — which is a good survival skill for black bears in the wild,” he told news outlets about the bear’s temperament.

Officials scramble to find black bear as Tahoe area experiences severe weather

Wildlife officials say the black bear population is flourishing in the Tahoe area. While Tira couldn’t give the exact number, he said the population makes up one of the highest densities in the U.S.

While the bear may be able to live on its own, officials are concerned about how it will deal with the intense weather.

Recently, the area has seen heavy snow and rain, paired with plunging temperatures. As a result, officials have closed roads, and authorities are warning residents to keep a watchful eye over their pets. As for Tira, he’s worried the young bear won’t be able to survive the area’s harsh elements.

“There is a lot of snow still on the ground. I believe it snowed again as recently as late last week, so it’s not an ideal time for a young bear to be out foraging and looking for food, given the winter conditions,” Tira noted. “We suspect it is in hiding at the moment and will get active as it gets hungry, which may also be our best time to locate it and return it to care.”

Local wildlife agents are still investigating how the bear managed to escape. However, according to a Facebook post from the Bear League, the bear had “climbed up the huge snow piles and miraculously made it over the security fence.”

Tira notes the black bear has brown fur and has a metal tag in its right ear labeled 1028. He urges people not to approach the bear, as it can be “extremely skittish.”