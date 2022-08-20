Police have discovered the second body of two Jamaican brothers who died after they jumped from the “Jaws” bridge in Martha’s Vineyard last weekend. The grim discovery was made on Thursday, according to officials.

Per reports from Massachusetts State Police, a fisherman discovered a body that matched the description of 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin. According to agency spokesperson David Procopio via a statement, the fisherman found him on the edge of a pond at about 11:30 a.m.

The tragic discovery occurred in about 15 feet of water in a marshy area.

Before that, the body of 26-year-old Tavaris Bulgin, Tavaughn’s older brother, was found on Monday morning. The brothers were the sons of a pastor from Jamaica.

On Sunday night, the siblings and two other people jumped from the famous bridge featured in the 1975 cult classic Jaws.

The two others, who were the siblings’ co-workers at a nearby restaurant, survived the jump. However, the pair never made it back to the shore.

Early the next day, the US Coast Guard and state and local police responded to the scene and recovered the older brother’s body the following day.

After they failed to locate Tavaughn Bulgin, first responders returned on Tuesday with a side-scan sonar device. However, due to dangerous weather conditions, officials had to stop searching.

Before the tragic incident, the Bulgins worked at Nomans Restaurant in the New England town every summer. Their father, Rev. Keith Bulgin, is a pastor at a church in the family’s hometown of Clarendon, Jamaica. After they passed away, his father held a vigil in their honor on Monday in their hometown.

Friends and family say brothers ‘left an impression on everyone they met’

Before their passing, Tavaris had recently graduated from the University of Technology in Jamaica, and Tavaughn was studying business at the University of West Indies. After their death was announced, a family friend created a GoFundMe page to help raise funds. The donations will directly help the family move the brothers back to Jamaica for a proper burial.

“Tavaris and Tavaughn left an impression on everyone they met — at 26 and 21 years old, their bright smiles, charismatic personalities, unshakeable faith and unrelenting positive attitude made them an absolute joy to be around,” wrote Doug Abdelnour in the description.

George Omar, a family friend, wrote on Facebook that the brothers were like his “blood sons.”

Tavaris and Tavaughn’s loved ones grieved the loss, with family friend Marsha Green saying, “It doesn’t seem real. It was really a surreal thing to hear.”

Commonly referred to as the “Jaws” bridge, it connects the towns of Oak Bluffs and Edgartown. Also known as the Big Bridge, the bridge is officially the American Legion Memorial Bridge and spans an inlet that connects Nantucket Sound with Sengekontacket Pond.

Although signs prohibit jumping, bystanders often see thrill seekers leaping from the bridge.