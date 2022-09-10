second-hiker-this-week-plunges-to-her-death-from-colorado-mountaintop

Just days after a hiker fell to their death from a mountain in Colorado, another hiker died after plummeting from the same cliff.

According to the rescue team, the most recent victim died after plunging several hundred feet from Blanca Peak on Wednesday. The victim has yet to be identified.

Blanca Peak is a remote and rugged area located in the Sangre de Cristo mountain range in the southern part of the state. The tragedy on Wednesday comes just days after an experienced climber died on Aspen-area Capitol Peak. Hikers in the area watched in horror as she plummeted to her death.

“Capitol Peak is considered one of Colorado’s most difficult mountains to climb with extreme exposure and loose, crumbling rock,” officials later said.

On Saturday morning, around 8 a.m., a hiker in the area called an emergency official after seeing a woman fall. According to the witness, the hiker attempted to hold on to a rock that gave way. Moments later, she met her tragic demise.

According to the police, she fell “from the route that connects the knife edge to the Capitol Peak summit down to Pierre Lakes Basin.” Following the tragedy, officials reminded hikers in the area of the dangers of the Elk Mountains’ rugged terrain.

“The Elk Mountains are treacherous, and the loose, rotting terrain can lead to unstable conditions that can cause serious injuries or death,” the sheriff’s office and rescue team noted.

Officials were waiting to notify the family before identifying the victim.

Utah hiker nearly dies after falling from waterfall

In another tragic incident, a man hiking in flip-flops in Utah fell 30 feet down a waterfall, according to officials. The 24-year-old was hiking up Bridal Veil Falls in the Provo Canyon on Sept. 8.

“Had he slid a few more feet he would have fallen over 100′ more straight down,” the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter. He added that if he fell a few more feet, he likely wouldn’t have survived.

Rescue teams, including the fire department, sheriff’s office, and Utah County Sheriff Search and Rescue, found the man and treated him for his injuries.

The rescue team hoisted the man out of the area and took him to a local hospital. “We are relieved he wasn’t injured worse or possibly killed,” the fire department said. “Wear appropriate shoes, clothing, gear, etc on ANY hikes you take!!”

Provo, Utah, is about 45 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.

For many, hiking in the mountains is no walk in the park. Therefore, it’s essential to be prepared for rugged terrain. Always ensure you have proper footwear, know the area, and watch weather patterns. It’s also smart to keep a first aid kit in the car and learn life-saving techniques such as CPR.