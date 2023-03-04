Secret Ancient Portal Found Under Great Pyramid Of Giza

Goodness gracious great balls of fire, they found a secret corridor deep inside the Great Pyramid of Giza. According to the BBC, it was first detected back in 2016. But explorers have discovered the corridor was likely created to redistribute the weight of the structure through deeper channels. A research team from the ScanPyramids Project used cosmic rays that are only partially absorbed by stones to survey below the foundation of the Pyramid. Additional geological tests using radar and ultrasound helped develop a better understanding of the ancient portal. Researchers were then able to send a remote-controlled camera into the abyss to take pictures of the discovery.

“We’re going to continue our scanning so we will see what we can do… to figure out what we can find out beneath it, or just by the end of this corridor,” said Mostafa Waziri, head of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities. Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass said the corridor represented a “major discovery” that would “enter houses and homes of people all over the world for the first time”.He speculated that there might be “something important” in the space below the corridor, then added: “I’m sure in a few months from now we can see if what I’m saying is correct or not.”

The data collection process started back in 2019. That’s when researchers combined the different muon measurements to figure out the size and placement of the corridor’s empty space. But while researchers have now obtained precise measurements for the corridor, its exact purpose in the Great Pyramid will remain a mystery to some—and confirmation of ancient Egypt’s well-known engineering prowess to others.

The Pyramids At Giza Remain A Great Mystery

Despite being one of the oldest and largest monuments on Earth, there is no consensus about how it was built. The historic structures are memorial tombs for Egyptian pharaohs. The tombs were filled with trinkets, treasures, and other items. Those items have a spiritual value that was meant to guide the pharaohs into the afterlife. According to National Geographic, the most impressive part of the pyramids is their construction and design.

The engineering and construction of the pyramids are mind-blowing. They remain so impressive that even modern scientists have no idea how the structures were possibly even designed and built. The pyramids are a world-renowned site to see, however, tourism to the structures has declined rapidly since 2011 when Egypt experienced a political upheaval that lasted years. The country has since been through several administration changes, and the instability means the future of tourism to the Pyramids is uncertain.

60 Minutes Video Takes In-Depth Look At The Incredible Pyramid

One of the best and most informative glimpses into the full history and majesty of the Great Pyramids is a video from 60 Minutes Australia. The caption sets the stage for the footage:

“You stand there in awe, overpowered by their sheer magnificence. No wonder we’ve been intrigued, totally baffled for more than 4000 years. And of all Egypt’s pyramids, the Great Pyramid at Giza is by far the most mysterious. It’s so imposing, so perfect you can see why many insist it couldn’t possibly be the work of mere mortals. It has to be a creation of the gods, either that or aliens. But at last, it seems this ancient riddle has been solved.

There’s one man who reckons he’s figured it all out. And he’s willing to share his amazing discovery with us. To take us to the very heart of the mystery, deep inside the Great Pyramid, where very few have ever been.”