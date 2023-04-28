‘Secrets of the Elephants’ Dr. Paula Kahumbu on the age-old human-elephant relationship and our duty to preserve it (exclusive)

“Elephants were with us in the dawn of the time of humans. And so we may have a natural instinctive reason to care about them,” Dr. Paula Kahumbu tells me as National Geographic‘s new documentary, Secrets of the Elephants, hits Disney+. “And I am concerned about the future of elephants.”

In this exclusive interview, Dr. Kahumbu opens up to Outsider about this most remarkable species, their future on our planet, and our duty to preserve their species through our enduring human-elephant relationship.

“Elephants play such a key role in our human story,” the CEO of Wildlife Direct and NatGeo Emerging Explorer offers. One of Earth’s most impactful elephant researchers, Kahumbu holds a doctorate from Princeton and, more importantly, a keen understanding of that human-elephant relationship.

Like so many of us, Dr. Kahumbu still holds “inexplicable joy” when seeing these enormous, wildly intelligent mammals. “But if we allow elephants to go extinct, we will be denying all future generations this experience.”

This is at the heart of her journey, her work, and Secrets. For any who love the species, her insight is a must-read.

Jon D. B.: For Secrets of the Elephants, the footage is absolutely stunning and you’re very charismatic within. What was your entry into the documentary, and what’s that entry for audiences?

Dr. Kahumbu: I was invited to participate in the Secrets of the Elephants series because I am an elephant expert. I did my PhD studying Elephants in Kenya, where my role was to help interpret the behavior of the elephant, and to bring the stories to life on the screen by explaining what we see. Elephants are amazing animals, and they are so adaptable and resilient, and most of the time they communicate what they are doing quite well.

As an elephant expert, I could sometimes see behaviors in a population that remind me of what we have seen elsewhere. And I could make sense of it. But elephants, despite being so well studied, remain one of the least understood species on earth.

Asian elephant displaying its smaller ears compared to its African relatives. (National Geographic for Disney/Katunyuta Oshea )

In Secrets of Elephants, we come to understand how surprisingly different elephants are in the different parts of Africa and Asia. We see incredible, never-before-filmed behaviors that will make all audiences feel and wonder about how close elephants are to humans in their behavior. In their relationships. In their intelligence. We see some of the most dramatic spectacular landscapes in Africa and Asia. And of course, we will see a lot of amazing elephants doing incredible things that you wouldn’t expect. Like climbing over cliffs, or swimming down rivers, and creating rainforests.

Elephants need our help, and there’s a lot of work to be done to secure the future of these great beings on Earth.

Jon D. B.: What are some of your stand-out personal encounters with this remarkable species that’ve aided your intimate relationship?

Dr. Kahumbu: One of the most interesting to me was a time in Amboseli National Park when I was with Katito Saiyalel of the Amboseli Elephant Project who took me to meet Echos family, or the EBs. We were on top of a vehicle watching the family, and in the middle of the family was the new matriarch, Enid. I was filming a friend of mine, the US ambassador Bob Godec at the time, and I asked him to “say hi” to Enid. And he turned to the elephants and he whispered “Hi Enid” and waved his hand to her.

She turned her head towards us. The whole family stopped their feeding. She turned to the car and started rumbling, they all started rumbling, and then they walked right up to us. Enid was in front. She topped, raised her trunk in a soft curl and waved back at us then walked on.

Another time with the same American ambassador in Samburu National Reserve we were watching elephants.

Ambassador Godec loved elephants and a very big bull was standing under a tree feeding. We waited for other vehicles to move before we came closer on the road, and this elephant left the tree and stepped onto the road. So I turned off the engine to watch him cross, but he didn’t cross. He turned and started walking directly towards our vehicle, a tiny short wheel based Land Rover. At first, I thought he would walk right past us. But he walked right up to the tiny Land Rover and pressed his forehead against the windshield as if he was trying to peer at us in the vehicle.

With his tusks under the bumper, he started bouncing the car up and down. It was terrifying! He was a very large bull, and I thought he was going to heave the car into the air and kill us all. But he didn’t. He just kept bouncing the vehicle. So I turned the car on again and reversed out as quickly as I could. Which was not easy, because I was shaking.

After I created some distance between him (because he continued trying to follow as I was trying to drive in reverse), I took a photograph of him and sent it to Iain Douglas Hamilton for identification. Iain said, “Oh, congratulations! You’ve just meant Anwar. He’s a very friendly elephant who loves hugging vehicles.”

Jon D. B.: What about while filming Secrets of the Elephants?

Dr. Kahumbu: While filming, I wanted to know what the elephants in Borneo were eating from the oil palm plantations. I mentioned this to Engelbert, a local elephant researcher. He said he would get me some and when I turn around, I saw Engelbert had already crossed the electric fence! He was walking confidently right up to a family of elephants that were feeding!

On the edge of the Kinabatangan River, elephants face grave danger as their habitats slowly are being destroyed due to palm plantations. (National Geographic for Disney/Cede Prudente)

They started rumbling and one of them was flapping its ears at him. I was certain he was going to be attacked. My heart was in my mouth. It was too late for me to tell him to come back. I didn’t expect him to go into the middle of the herd, I had meant he could pick it up after the elephants were gone. In the moment, I was worried that he thought I meant he had to go right there and then. I almost couldn’t look, I was so scared. But the elephant seem to calm down, and he knelt down, took some of the food, and then walked away and came back to me. When I asked him how on earth he could do that, he said I shouldn’t worry because he knows the elephants.

He said he spoke to them gently and told him he wasn’t there to hurt them. That he had come to just take a little bit of their food so that we could try it for ourselves. And that they calmed down! They continued feeding while he took some of the food. I still can’t believe it.

All of these examples suggest that we still don’t know very much about how much elephants understand human beings. They seem to be able to read us. Maybe they know us better than we do ourselves.

Jon D. B.: The theme of this year’s National Wildlife Week was Play, which has proven an excellent way to engage younger generations with wildlife (and us adults, too). What are some of the ways both calves and adult elephants engage in play? How does it prepare them for life?

Dr. Kahumbu: Baby elephants are extremely playful. They play with their trunks before they figure out how to use them. Babies play with their feet and with sticks and bushes. They chase small animals around and they often play with each other, climbing on the backs of the brothers and sisters. All of this play is extremely important because it builds connection with their kind through touch, taste, smell and sound.

An Asian elephant learns to mimic that of it’s mother, and looks for a playmate. (National Geographic for Disney/Jasper Schofield)

The physical contact of clambering upon each other. The pushing, nudging, and sometimes even biting each other’s tails in playful jest is not just of building strength. It’s building an archive of information about each relationship, just like in human beings.

‘Elephants will always remember their playmates, their nannies, their relatives’

Elephants will always remember their playmates, their nannies, their relatives. This is key because bulls leave home at age 14 and need to know who their families are when they meet again decades later.

And through play, baby elephants learn how to interact with other elephants. They learn how to behave with elephants of different ages and also how to solve problems. Babies will learn who comes to the rescue when they get stuck or bullied. They also learn which of the other animals they can easily chase and which ones they shouldn’t take on.

For example, a baby elephant, which is trying out its fiercest look by flapping ears and swinging its trunk is learning how to use the mock charge – and when. It has great comic effect against a duck or a gazelle. But when it comes to buffalo, the baby elephant will usually have to stand down. The playful mock charge is how baby elephants learn the body language of other animals, and figure out which ones should not be tested.

Jon D. B.: The takeaway with Secrets and all naturalist filmmaking is to engage the public and nudge them to care. At the heart of it all, why is this important? What would you say to someone who says they simply don’t care about the survival of elephants, or all wildlife in general?

Dr. Kahumbu: Elephants play an incredibly important role in our ecosystems where they occur. But they are also very, very badly affected by what we have done to them over the hundreds and thousands of years. Some populations are incredibly traumatized. Some populations are likely to blink out.

Many populations also have been decimated due to demand for trinkets made from their teeth. I hope that all audiences recognize how close we are to elephants and feel related and connected to them, and a pang of responsibility.

I hope it causes everybody everywhere to say “NO TO IVORY” and lead people from all ages and all walks of life to support the conservation initiatives on the ground in Africa and Asia. It is these that will secure the future of elephants.

Saving elephants means saving their extraordinary habitats that they are intertwined with. The future of the rainforest depends on elephants. And the future of the rainforest is key to combatting climate change.

I think we will all be so, so much happier if we knew we could save elephants. So I hope this series encourages people to contribute to National Geographic so that they can support all the elephant conservation initiatives on the ground.

Secrets of the Elephants, narrated by Natalie Portman, is available to stream now on Disney+.