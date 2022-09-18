Select National Parks to Lift Reservation Requirements for Fall 2022

More than two and a half years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a select group of National Parks is lifting reservation requirements for Fall 2022.

According to The Points Guy, among the national parks that are going to no longer require advance registration are Yosemite, Glacier, Arches, Zion, Rocky Mountain, and Acadia.

Starting September 30th, Yosemite is no longer requiring advance reservations during peak times. However, if visitors are planning to head to the park before September 30th, they will need to make reservations are recreation.gov. The reservations are available if visitors are just driving through the park.

At Glacier, summer reservations ended on September 11th for Going-to-the-Sun Road from the West Entrance, St. Mary Entrance, and the new Camas Entrance. This system was to help manage traffic in the park during the summer season. Aches will have a time-entry ticketing system until October 3rd. While Zion still has a lottery process to manage visitor access to the Angels Landing hiking trail, it has discontinued the use of ticketed reservations for the park’s shuttle service.

Rocky Mountain’s timed-entry system will remain in effect until October 10th. Visitors will make reservations either for the Bear Lake Road Corridor of the park or other parts of the entire park. Acadia’s reservation system to drive to Cadillac Mountain will end on October 22nd.

National Parks Will Offer Free Admission on September 24th

As part of National Public Lands Day, the National Parks are offering free admission this upcoming Saturday (September 24th).

The National Parks website confirmed that National Public Lands Day was established in 1994. The event takes place annually on the fourth Saturday in September. It is traditionally the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort and it celebrates the connection between people and “green space” in their community.

“Hundreds of thousands of volunteers roll up their sleeves to help restore and preserve public lands of all types and sizes,” the event’s description reads. “From iconic national parks and rivers to local urban green spaces and everything in between.”

Along with the national parks, visitors will also have access to federal public lands for free as well. This includes national monuments, forests, recreation areas, seashores, wildlife refuges, historical sites, and battlefields.

It is also encouraged by the National Environment Education Foundation for those visiting to volunteer at parks and public lands. There will be hundreds of volunteer events going on throughout the day. These will be cleaning up the parks as well as helping with restoration work.

September 24th is not the only day that the parks will be free, however. Veterans Day will also offer free admission to visitors. Other days that the parks had free admission were the Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr., the first day of National Park Week, and the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act.