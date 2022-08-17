Sequoia National Park Visitors May See Increase in Campground Fees: Here’s What to Know

Every few years, our national park campgrounds need a bit of a facelift to make sure they have the ability to accommodate the steadily increasing amount of visitors they see each year. In order to raise the necessary funds, Sequoia National Park (as well as Kings Canyon) has proposed higher campground fees.

The new fees will affect Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks’ 14 front-country campgrounds, including Atwell Mill, Cold Springs, Potwisha, Buckeye Flat, Dorst Creek, Lodgepole, Wolverton Stock campsites, Azalea, Sunset, Crystal Springs, Sentinel, Moraine, Sheep Creek and Canyon View.

The new prices will go into effect sometime in 2023.

According to the press release, the new fees will bring the parks’ campgrounds “in line with similar campgrounds in the area and would enable the parks to keep up with the rising costs of campground operations.”

“For example, the additional revenue collected under these proposed fee increases would support ongoing maintenance and renovation projects, including the replacement of fire rings, picnic tables and bear boxes; the rehabilitation of comfort stations; and the removal of barriers for improved accessibility,” the release explained.

Here’s a look at what you can expect in fees at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks over the next two years:

Campsite Type Standard Stock Mid-sized Group Large Group 2022 Fee $22 $22 $40 $50, $60, $70 Proposed 2023 Fee $28 $40 $50 $60, $70, $80

For most campsite types, there will only be one proposed increase. For the standard sites, there may be one more increase in 2024 to $32 per site per night.

While Sequoia National Park’s campground fees may change in the upcoming years, the park reported that its vehicle fees will remain the same.

“The park’s $35 per vehicle entrance fee, $20 per person entrance fee, and $30 motorcycle entrance fee are all currently priced as recommended by National Park Service-wide pricing guidelines and would not change,” the release stated.

Along with the potential raise in campground fees, Sequoia National Park officials are asking for the public’s opinion on the matter. Whether you’re in favor of the changes or not, they want to know how this will affect your experience while staying at either park. Officials are accepting public comments on the proposed changes from August 16 at midnight until September 14, 2022.

To voice your thoughts, head to the forum here or send a letter to the following mail address:

Superintendent

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks

Attn: Campground Fee Increase

47050 Generals Highway, Three Rivers, CA 93271

For more information about the potential changes to Sequoia National Park’s campgrounds, contact officials at [email protected] or 559-702-3400.