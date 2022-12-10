Seven Alabama Family Members Go Down in Massive Cockfighting Bust

What does a rooster say? Cock-a-doodle-do? More like cock-a-doodle-don’t be a dumbass like these people from Alabama that made news for getting busted running an illegal cockfighting ring that UFC Founder Dana White would be impressed by… If not for the whole animal cruelty part that is… Please don’t sue me, Dana White… Or try to fight me.

Running “one of the largest cock fighting operations in the U.S.” is not something to be proud of. But now having one of the largest… uhhh never mind. You get the joke. Anyways…

This is the type of stuff that happens in Alabama when the Crimson Tide don’t make the college football playoffs. Instead of eating chicken wings and watching the ball game for entertainment, people just start making chickens street brawl for money.

Alabama Family Gets Busted Running Illegal Cockfighting Ring

According to CBS News, 7 different members of the avian-abusing Easterling family have now plead guilty to violating the Animal Welfare Act’s prohibition against animal fighting. Court-ordered sentences for them range from probation up to 2 years in federal prison.

George William “Billy” Easterling, 56, got 22 months in prison. Brent Colon Easterling, 38, got 24 months in prison. William “Tyler” Easterling, 30, got 20 months in prison. William Colon “Jim” Easterling, 77, got two years of home detention instead of prison. Earlier this year three other family members caught charges too. Kassi Brook Easterling, 39, Amber Nicole Easterling, 25, and Thomas Glyn “Junior” Williams, 34 were all sentenced to probation.

Altogether, the family had reportedly been hosting cockfighting events for more than two years. The fights took place at a makeshift arena on their property that had seating for up to 150 people. According to court records, entry fees of up to $1,500 were collected. The roosters had razor blades strapped to their talons for the fights. Spectators also gambled on the chicken scuffles. The cocky criminal family also ran two large fighting-bird breeding businesses known as Swift Creek Gamefarm and L&L Gamefarm. Those farms bred and sold thousands of birds to be used in fights.

“As these sentences vividly show, the Department of Justice will continue to hold accountable those who encourage and profit from forcing animals to fight each other for human entertainment,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim. “The court determined that the illegal conduct involved animal fighting on an ‘exceptional scale’ and imposed sentences which reflect the unusual cruelty of a business model that relies on the death or injury of thousands of birds for entertainment and profit.”