Shark Attacks 8-Year-Old While Family Films His Catch: VIDEO

8-year-old Manni Alam caught himself a nice coral trout and dove into the ocean to retrieve it as his family filmed. Then a shark attacked.

The Alams never could have known a shark had its eye on Manni’s trout, too. But it did, and as Manni’s family recorded, a mid-sized blacktip shark shot up from under the boat to grab the trout. Manni had already thrown it onto the boat’s back platform, however, so the shark bit his chest, instead.

It’s over in a flash, as Manni’s family responds in a split-second to him being attacked by a shark. But young Manni is tough, and he made it out of the ordeal with a souvenir he thinks is “pretty cool” a shark-tooth mark on his collar bone.

The video, which was originally posted to TikTok, shows the one-in-a-million footage as the pair fished off a Great Barrier Reef beach in Australia. “Manni, show me what you got,” his family asks right before the attack. Take a look:

In this follow-up TikTok post, Manni discusses his harrowing ordeal with the local news. “I was just showing off my fish, but then a shark tried to take my fish. But it missed and then accidentally bit me,” Manni smiles. He reiterates when asked that this was, in fact, and accident, and that he’s not afraid of sharks.

As the reporters asks if being bit across the chest by a shark hurts, Manni replied with “A little bit. I just didn’t want to lose my fish.”

‘It’s a shark bite mark on my collar bone’

“He got pretty close to you, didn’t he?” a family friend asks Manni as the local outlet films.

“Yeah,” Manni smiles before pulling down the collar of his shirt to reveal that “souvenir” that still has him grinning from ear-to-ear: “It’s a shark bite mark on my collar bone.”

As the survivor of a shark attack, Manni hopes the bite mark scars and leaves a permanent reminder of the fact that he was bitten – but not killed – by a shark at age 8. “It just felt like a little bit, it hurt a little bit on the chest, but that’s it.”

And you can bet he’s going back out to fish the reefs, despite the small risk of another attack. “I am going back in,” Manni told the news. We’re pretty sure he’s already been out since that report aired, too. It’s also worth noting that sharks are some of the most misunderstood animals on the planet. This doesn’t make their attacks that end in tragedy any less horrific, however.

