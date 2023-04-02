Shark Attacks Colorado Boy at Mexico Beach, Parents Intervene

A 10-year-old Colorado boy sustained severe injuries after suffering a shark attack while on spring break in Mexico.

As any small child would, Dillon Armijo was playing in the water with his brother at a Cancun beach while his parents watched from the shore. The water barely came up to their knees, so neither the boys nor their parents thought they were in any danger.

Suddenly, however, a wave came crashing toward the shore, bringing a shark along with it. Without warning, the shark attacked Dillon, sinking its teeth into his leg. “It just felt like a bump, like a really sharp bump… Just like a big wave that hit me,” Dillon told Good Morning America. “And I just didn’t see anything. I just I saw the blood.”

The young boy let out an ear-piercing scream, drawing the attention of his mother, who immediately realized he was in trouble and ran to his aid. “That moment is the most overwhelming thing I’ve ever experienced in my life,” said Abby Armijo, Dillon’s mother.

Carrying the small boy back to shore with the help of his brother, Dillon’s mother rushed him to the nearest emergency room for treatment. “It was terrifying,” she recalled. “I didn’t know how bad it was. Just, as a mom, I was helpless. And that’s a horrible, horrible feeling.”

According to the GoFundMe page launched by his family, Dillon “suffered massive damage to his leg” in the shark attack. This includes “two broken bones” and “extensive nerve damage.” The shark’s devastating bite also left him with severed tendons and meniscus.

Small Boy Undergoes 4 Major Surgeries Following Shark Attack

Since the shark attack, which occurred on March 17, Dillon has already undergone four surgeries to repair his mangled leg. The first surgery occurred in Mexico, but doctors quickly realized that “his injuries were too extensive” and transferred him to a larger hospital in Colorado.

After spending four days in the Mexican hospital, emergency crews airlifted him to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora. As his GoFundMe explained, his final surgery took place on March 24. This one “successfully repaired almost all of the damage from the shark attack.”

As of now, he can’t walk. Both doctors and his family hope, however, that he’ll walk again one day with the help of physical therapy. “He’s no longer able to lift his foot,” Dillon’s father Zach Armijo explained. “He’ll have a drop foot, but he will be able to run and jump and play soccer like normal in time, so that’s the best we can hope for.”

Though he has no plans of returning to the ocean anytime soon in the wake of the shark attack, Dillon says he’ll go back “eventually.” For now, he’s just looking forward to returning to his normal activities. “I feel really happy seeing and knowing that I’m going to be able to play again,” he said.