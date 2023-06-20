Shark bites 600-pound marlin, costs fishing crew $3.5 million prize

A competitive fishing crew is filing a protest after their 619-pound catch was disqualified from a North Carolina tournament due to a shark bite, costing the fishermen $3.5 million in prize money.

On the final day of the 65th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, the fishing crew aboard the Sensation fought hard against an enormous blue marlin. When they finally brought it to the scale, it was after 11:00 pm.

Exhausted and aching, the fishermen watched the scale with bated breath. And as it came to a stop on the fish’s staggering weight, they knew the strenuous battle had paid off. The massive marlin turned out to be 619.4 pounds, blowing the runner-up, a 484.5-pounder caught by the Sushi crew, completely out of the water.

There was just one problem. The fishermen weren’t the first to catch this marlin. At some point in its underwater travels, it had clearly come across a shark. Though mostly whole, the fish had two large jaw-shaped chunks missing from its flesh.

After much deliberation, the Big Rock board came to a crushing decision. Sensation’s catch was deemed ineligible due to the shark bites.

As a result, Sushi won the event. The Sensation’s crew lost the $2.77 million first-place prize and the $739,500 bonus for catching the first fish of the year weighing over 500 pounds. In total, the fishermen would have walked away with just over $3.5 million in prize money.

Marlin tournament officials explain disqualification

In a statement released to Facebook the following day, Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament officials gave an explanation for their controversial decision.

“After careful deliberation and discussions between the Big Rock Rules Committee and Board of Directors with biologists from both NC State CMAST and NC Marine Fisheries biologists as well as an IGFA official, it was determined that Sensation’s 619.4 lb. Blue Marlin is disqualified due to mutilation caused by a shark or other marine animal,” tournament officials said.

“It was deemed that the fish was mutilated before it was landed or boated and therefore it was disqualified.”

As tournament officials explained, the ruling didn’t come from them. The rule was already set by the International Game Fishing Association (IGFA).

“IGFA rules state that the following situation will disqualify a fish: ‘Mutilation to the fish, prior to landing or boating the catch, caused by sharks, other fish, mammals, or propellers that remove or penetrate the flesh,'” they said. “This decision is consistent with prior decisions made by the tournament in similar circumstances over the last 65 years.”

Shark attacks on hooked fish aren’t uncommon

Ashley Bleu, owner of the Sensation, filed a protest following the tournament officials’ decision. “The problem we have is we’ve got an interpretation of a rule that isn’t as clear as everybody seems to think,” Bleu said. “There’s three dots behind Big Rock’s announcement that leaves a lot of language behind it that wasn’t disclosed.”

The fishermen claim that they never saw a shark while reeling in the marlin. Sharks munching on fish hooked by humans, however, isn’t at all unusual. It’s so common, in fact, that there’s even a term for it: depredation.

Opportunistic feeders, sharks will always choose the easiest prey. And what’s easier to catch than a fish that’s already been caught? It’s also possible that the marlin was injured before being hooked.

At their immense size, an adult marlin has very few natural predators. A large, open ocean shark, such as a great white or shortfin mako, however, will absolutely try its hand at marlin fishing. Then, of course, there are the orcas, who will hunt just about anything they find appetizing. This includes marlins…and great white sharks.