Shark pulls fisherman overboard in Florida Everglades

Keeping your hands and feet inside the boat while exploring the Florida Everglades is crucial to maintaining safety – a lesson one fisherman learned the hard way when a shark latched onto his dangling hands, wrenching him overboard and into the murky water below.

After hours spent fishing, handling bait and catches, and collecting all sorts of slime and smells on your hands all the while, the urge to reach into the cool water below to rinse off is almost irresistible.

The last place you should do so, however, is in the Florida Everglades, where all manner of predators lurk beneath the surface, including alligators, crocodiles, and even sharks.

The incident occurred on Friday morning, at which time the fisherman reported the shark attack to park officials. The ranger who treated the man concluded that his injury was “consistent with a shark bite.” Footage that surfaced after the encounter confirms this to be the case.

While fishing in the Florida Bay, the man bent down to wash his hands in the water, allegedly ignoring warnings from his companions to stay in the boat.

As he splashed in the water, a shark – since identified as a bull shark by park officials – lunged from the water, bit down on his hand, and yanked him overboard. Panicked, his friends rushed to pull him back in, which they were able to do without further incident.

Wildlife attacks, in general, are rare for the Everglades – but shark attacks are virtually unheard of. The fisherman created the perfect storm, however, resulting in the “extremely uncommon” scene.

The Everglades shark couldn’t tell the difference between a hand and a fish

In a subsequent post sharing footage of the attack, a local fishing guide called the shark’s actions “unprovoked.” But this isn’t entirely true.

Was the man taunting, attacking, or casting with the intention of baiting the shark? No. The group was, however, fishing in the area and admitted that sharks had been eating some of their fish throughout the day.

This only makes sense. Sharks are opportunistic feeders; they go after the easiest prey available, and a fish on a line certainly fits the bill.

“When a fish is on the line, it gives a chance for a shark that might normally not be able to catch it the ability to catch up with it and attack it, especially if the fish has been on the line for a long time; it can get tired,” charter boat captain Yanni Melissas told ABC.

Sharks are also super-sensitive to smells, using this ability to find fish and other tasty sea life. At a distance of 1/3 mile, a shark can smell fish and find the source. This one was likely among those feasting on the fishermen’s catches the entire time.

So, you have a shark who’s been treated to easy prey all day, a something splashing in the water in the same area, and that something smells like fish. It couldn’t be a more glaring recipe for disaster.

Realizing the fisherman’s hand wasn’t a fish, the shark released him and swam off. The fisherman escaped largely unscathed but will likely have lasting damage to his hand.

This is precisely why Everglades National Park warns visitors to keep their hands out of the water. Flouting such regulations, even for just “two seconds,” can result in injury or death for both the visitor and the resident wildlife.