WATCH: Shark Seen Lurking Several Feet Away From Oblivious Swimmers

Terrifying footage of a shark stalking a large group of swimmers in Australia has gone viral online.

The clip, shot by a beachgoer Rob Paxevanos while he was in Dongara, Western Australia, shows the sinister shadow of the apex predator darting through the water just a few feet away from the unassuming as they frolicked in the water.

In addition, viewers can hear beachgoers screaming as alarmed people frantically swim for their lives.

Since the clip was uploaded, it’s caused many people to panic in the area as they’re now highly concerned about entering the water.

“Can anyone confirm if there is a shark net at Dongara? If not this is stupidity and luck at its best,” Paxevanos asked online.

At this time, no one has confirmed the shark species. However, experts say that the shark’s fin size and appearance suggest it could be a Great White Shark.

These dangerous creatures are known to be present off the coast of Western Australia.

Following a recent uptick in sightings, local officials have cautioned residents to be extra careful when wading into the water.

In addition, Surf Life-Saving Western Australia recently released an official report warning of an increase in shark activity.

The shark incident has also raised concerns about the effectiveness of current beach safety tactics. Some locals are now saying there needs to be more patrols and officials should install more shark nets along the coast.

Teen girl dies after being attacked by shark

In a tragic incident, a 16-year-old died after being attacked by a shark while swimming in Australia’s Swan River.

According to reports, authorities pulled Stella Berry from the river just after 12:30 a.m. local time on Saturday. She suffered severe injuries to her leg.

Although paramedics did everything they could, they were sadly unable to save her life. She was pronounced dead just before 3 a.m.

Later, the young woman’s parents posted three photos of their daughter, whom they named Stella. They also asked for “space and time” as they grieved the loss of their “darling girl.”

“We are devastated and deeply shocked by the loss of our beautiful daughter Stella,” the parents said in the heartbreaking statement.

They added: “We want to acknowledge the amazing support we have received from our family, friends, authorities, and the WA community.”

Before the incident, she reportedly jumped off her jet ski to try to swim with dolphins.

“There was possibly a pod of dolphins seen nearby, and the young female jumped in the water to swim nearby the dolphins,” Police Acting Inspector Paul Robinson said.