shenandoah-national-park-adds-two-live-feed-webcams-for-valley-views

If you’ve ever dreamt of exploring the valleys of Shenandoah National Park but just haven’t made it there yet, we have some good news. While it’s not the same as traveling to the Virginia park in person, two new live-feed webcams are offering us stunning views of Shenandoah’s most popular natural features.

According to a press release from the National Park Service, Shenandoah National Park’s two newest webcams offer Outsiders unprecedented views of the region’s natural landscape.

Viewing ‘The View From the Valley’

One of the two new live-feed installations is called “The View From the Valley.” The release states the camera, overall, takes in the central portion while situated in the park’s valley, and scans the area from Neighbor Mountain near Route 211 south to Big Meadows, highlighting the region as one of the most diverse wildland locations along the east coast.

Specific views include the Blue Ridge Mountain crests, Marys Rock, Stony Man, and Hawksbill, Shenandoah National Park’s highest peak.

The ‘Big Meadows’ Cam

The second camera has actually replaced a favorite atop the Visitors Center at Big Meadows. Instead of taking still photos, the release states the new webcam makes tour “stops,” zooming in on favorite landmarks and capturing wide, panoramic shots of the Shenandoah valleys throughout all seasons. Boasting 4K, high definition resolution, the Big Meadows camera and The View From the Valley give nature lovers a brand new perspective of one of the east coast’s most popular national parks.

The brand new cameras come courtesy of Shenandoah National Park partner, Shenandoah National Park Association.

Speaking about their latest contribution, executive director Greta Miller said, “It’s exciting for the Association to have a great location and the internet capacity to provide the Valley cam for visitors. The mountain skyline is so beautiful from the valley and watching the different seasons will be spectacular. The Big Meadows live cam is a great addition for visitors to experience the meadow, especially for those who may never be able to come in person.”

Shenandoah National Park Also Has New Emergency System

In addition to two brand new live feed viewing cameras, Shenandoah National Park is also amping up its emergency response equipment. At the end of October, the national park also installed a new alert system. The goal is for park officials to better be able to communicate with visitors.

“We hope this new system will provide valuable information to the public for planning their visits to Shenandoah,” said Park Superintendant Pat Kenney.

Like other informational sources, Shenandoah National Park visitors can subscribe to the brand-new alert system via text. Reach out at SHENCAMP or text SHENALERTS to 888777.

Park visitors are able to opt-out of the emergency alert system at any time.