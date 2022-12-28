Freezing temperatures and strong winds have caused absolute chaos along the ever-popular Skyline Drive, and in response, Shenandoah National Park has closed the attraction and essential road.

Skyline Drive first closed on December 17, according to the park’s updates on social media. At the time, conditions in Shenandoah National Park were icy and cold with temperatures in the 30s and wind gusts in the 20s. All of this winter weather combined caused frost-covered tree branches and other debris to come tumbling down onto the asphalt, creating roadblocks, icy patches and an overall hazardous situation.

“Crews are working to clear debris and downed trees from different entry points on the Drive,” Shenandoah National Park officials reported the next day.

Unfortunately, as the week continued, more snow, sleet and freezing rain hit the Blue Ridge Mountains, creating even more obstacles on Skyline Drive. Road crews kept at the debris, but the closure still remains nearly 10 days later. Of course, this is to protect the safety of workers, visitors and wildlife in the surrounding area.

“The safety of our staff and visitors is our top priority,” the park said. “Use good decision-making skills and be cautious if you decide to hike into the Park. Falling tree branches, ice and debris on the trails, and below-freezing temperatures are all potential hazards to consider.”

In addition to the road closure, the comfort station at Panorama (mile 31.5 of Skyline Drive) is also unavailable “due to freezing temperatures.”

Shenandoah National Park Has Warmer Weather to Look Forward to

Luckily, it appears that Shenandoah National Park may get a much-needed break from the frigid conditions. The park will be ringing in the New Year with temperatures in the 50s and 60s starting this weekend and early next week.

“Sunny skies are in the forecast for both Tuesday and Wednesday as crews continue to assess road conditions and remove debris. Dry weather is expected for much of the week as temperatures gradually warm each subsequent day,” the park shared excitedly.

Hopefully, this means that once the calendar flips to 2023, vista-chasers can once again enjoy the breathtaking view of Skyline Drive in the wintertime.

However, even when the road is open again, visitors will still need to be careful as there may be slick spots or blocked trails. In order to avoid injury or accident, officials advised that folks bring the proper equipment for any challenging terrain they may encounter.

“If you’re hiking in the Park, expect icy trails and downed trees. Use extra caution and be aware of your surroundings — this includes looking up to avoid ice falling from trees,” Shenandoah National Park warned. “Traction devices for your shoes are highly recommended.”