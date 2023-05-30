Shenandoah National Park finds body of missing college student

Mateo Cobo Zevallos was an honor student at George Mason University and set to graduate on May 18. His body has been found in Shenandoah National Park.

As Shenandoah National Park reports, Mateo Cobo Zevallos was reported missing to the Fairfax County Police Department on May 6, 2023. He was last seen on May 5 as he was leaving his home in Oakton, Virginia. It was believed he was en route to his college, George Mason University.

Based on information received Tuesday evening, May 16, however, Shenandoah National Park Rangers began looking for Mr. Zevallos’s vehicle. They located the car in the northern area of the park at the popular Overall Run Falls Trail parking lot. Officials would launch an extensive search operation immediately after.

During this time, family and friends told local WUSA9 they held worries about his well-being. Friends told the outlet that Zevallos was an honors student at GMU, one that never missed class. But the young man would not attend class or come to campus after he went missing. He was to graduate on May 18.

On Sunday, May 21, Shenandoah National Park officials found the remains of a young man 1.6 miles from where Zevallos’ car was parked in steep terrain near several rock outcrops. Tragically, the body would be confirmed as the missing student.

Shenandoah National Park confirms death of Mateo Cobo Zevallos

“Based on a preliminary identification of remains found Sunday, May 21, 2023, the search for Mateo Cobo Zevallos conducted by Shenandoah National Park with support from Virginia Department of Emergency Management has been suspended,” the park announced that day in their media release.

“The body of a male believed to be Mateo Cobo Zevallos was discovered by searchers today at 12:15 p.m. The body is also being transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for positive identification and determination of cause of death.”

Trails in the Overall Run area would close during search operations, but have since been reopened.

“Shenandoah National Park joins Virginia Department of Emergency Management in thanking the many organizations that were involved including Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Fairfax County Police, Virginia State Police, as well as numerous volunteer SAR organizations including Piedmont SAR, Blue Ridge Mountain Rescue Group, Old Rag Mountain Stewards, Virginia Rescue Dog Association, Christian Ministries SAR, SAR Tracking Institute, Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, Shenandoah Mountain Rescue Group, Blue and Grey Rescue Dogs, TrotSAR, K9 Alert, Frederick County Sheriff’s Department, and Virginia State Parks.” Shenandoah National Park

Virginia police do not believe Zevallos’ death to be suspicious in nature. Outsider sends our sincerest condolences to those Mr. Zevallos leaves behind.

In January, officials also found the body of another missing Virginia resident in Shenandoah.