Shenandoah National Park Officials Searching For Man Missing Since Dec. 12

Earlier this month, a 66-year-old backcountry hiker named James Alan Cattley went missing during a seven-day trip to Shenandoah National Park.

National Park officials reported Cattley missing on December 12, but the Shenandoah visitor had arrived much earlier. Back in late September, Cattley filed his backcountry permit on September 22 and intended to stay along the Appalachian Trail before returning to his vehicle by October 6. Officials located that same vehicle on at Turk Gap Parking at mile 94.1 on Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park three days after they reported Cattley missing.

With little information available, park staff is asking the public to come forward with any information or tips about Cattley. If you saw Cattley or someone matching his description around September 22, contact the ISB tip line 888-653-0009, email [email protected] or go online to go.nps.gov/SubmitATip.

The hiker is 5-foot 7-inches, has blue eyes, fair skin, long gray hair and a beard. Cattley also wears shoes with an orthotic lift.

Olympic National Park Presumes Missing Hiker Is Dead Just One Month After Shenandoah Disappearance

Following Cattley’s intended stay in Shenandoah, a visitor from Olympic National Park unfortunately fell to the same fate in early November.

Much like the Shenandoah National Park visitor, Laura Macke had booked her solo backcountry stay with a reservation. When she didn’t show up on November 1, her family knew something was wrong. They promptly filed a report, and the search began two days later.

“She indicated that she would still be in the backcountry on November 1 but has not returned,” the national park reported, noting that Macke often hiked in “a black and white striped shirt, black rain jacket and maroon colored puffy jacket.”

“Search and Rescue personnel hiked into the wilderness on Thursday to begin a hasty search of the area after Macke was reported missing. A US Coast Guard helicopter conducted a preliminary search but was impeded by changing weather. Additional searches will take place on Friday, November 4.”

Sadly, as the days passed and efforts continued, there was still no sign of the hiker. On November 10, park officials declared that the chance of Macke surviving the elements this long without the proper equipment was extremely low. They had to presume that the hiker was dead.

“Limited Continuous Searching will occur as technology and weather conditions align,” the park explained.

This brought an official end to the majority of the park’s search, and in response, the family of Laura Macke expressed their appreciation for all of the staff’s efforts.

“The family would like to thank Olympic National Park, the many Search and Rescue personnel and you for your support in this difficult time,” they stated on a Facebook page dedicated to Macke’s disappearance.