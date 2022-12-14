Shenandoah National Park Rescues Three Separate Hikers in Recent Weeks

Shenandoah National Park recently announced that officials had to complete three separate rescue missions over the past couple of weeks. The park attributed the latest emergencies to icy and slick conditions on the trails, especially around waterfalls and rock outcrops.

Luckily, the hikers in each of these incidents didn’t sustain any life-threatening injuries. Rather, according to Shenandoah National Park officials, “compound ankle fracture, a dislocated ankle from a 175-foot fall, plus bumps and bruises have added up to some ruined adventures.”

“We want everyone to go home safe and happy from their visit to Shenandoah so please, make knowing the conditions and checking the weather part of your trip planning,” the National Park advised on Instagram. “If you decide to hike, be very cautious around waterfalls and rock outcrops! And just in case, be sure you are prepared with water, layers, and the other ten essentials in case you’re involved in a mishap.”

The park also posted a few action photos from the rescue efforts, spotlighting their amazing team of professionals. These brave folks facilitated an emergency rope rescue system and carried out patients on litters back down the icy trails.

California Officials Issue Similar Warning as Shenandoah National Park Following Rescue

While Shenandoah National Park officials were answering to their emergencies, Tahoe teams were dealing with similar circumstances. Late last month, Paige Meadows saw freezing temperatures. Situated at the edge of Tahoe Park Heights, Paige Meadows is a popular choice at all times of the year. However, the recent freezing temperatures posed a particularly dangerous situation for a 78-year-old man who became lost.

“Paige Meadows is a fairly common place for people to get lost especially in the winter,” said Brad Altman, volunteer with Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue, per Sierra Sun. “It’s easy to get disoriented. There are several different meadows that are all interconnected via different trails and at night and in the winter those meadows can really start to look alike.”

Luckily, the man contacted authorities before conditions became too cold. According to Altman, his foresight was precisely what saved him from more dire consequences.

“He realized he was not going to get himself out of there,” Altman said. “It was getting dark, it was getting cold, and even though he was slightly embarrassed that he had to call for help, he did the right thing.”

Just as Shenandoah National Park issued a reminder to their hikers, so, too, did the TNSR team.

“Don’t misjudge your abilities,” Altman said. “Make sure your fitness and your skills are commensurate with the activity that you’ve planned. Make sure you have plenty of warm clothes, food, water, and have your cell phone charged.”