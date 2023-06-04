Ship captain urges against harming orcas following ‘systematic attack’ on his yacht

A captain whose ship experienced a coordinated orca attack last month is now speaking out in defense of the sea animals, fearing that they may face violence from boaters in the near future.

Ship captain Sébastien Destremau encountered the curious cetaceans on May 20, when a pod of some 20 orcas “systematically attacked” the rudder of his sailing yacht.

After attempting to wait out the animals, as the Grupo de Trabajo Orca Atlantica recommends, he steered the ship in tight circles until they lost interest. Unlike his fellow boaters, some of whom required rescue after their rudders were destroyed, Destremau was able to continue on his journey without assistance.

Destremau’s experience quickly made headlines, but the sailor feels that his message was misconstrued along the way. He has no ill will toward the orcas whatsoever.

On the contrary, he understands their vital role in the marine ecosystem and how important it is to maintain a healthy population. Because of the orcas’ recent habit of targeting ship rudders, however, he worries that they could soon be in danger.

“I am very concerned about the near future for these beasts and I think we have a huge responsibility to protect these animals,” Destremau told Newsweek.

“The problem we have is that media are emphasizing the aggression and so people are getting armed. They’re getting a shotgun onboard their boat.”

Orcas don’t mean humans any harm

The reasoning behind the newest cultural fad among the orcas of the Gibraltar Strait remains unknown. Scientists, however, have posed two likely theories.

The first theory is that orcas find it amusing to chase boats and destroy their rudders. Once upon a time, they also found it amusing to wear dead salmon on their heads like hats. So, really, it’s not the strangest thing they’ve ever done.

The second possibility is that White Gladis, a matriarch among the population, suffered a “critical moment of agony” after being struck by a boat or caught in fishing gear. Since that time, she’s seen ships as threats and treated them accordingly. A highly social, collaborative species, it didn’t take long for her fellow orcas to follow suit.

As you can see, neither of these motives involves hunting or harming humans. For the most part, orcas have no interest in humans at all.

Sharks, for instance, have a terrible reputation for attacking humans, despite these attacks being extremely rare. When they do happen, they’re the result of mistaken identity. Sharks sometimes approach humans thinking they’re seals or other marine mammals.

Orcas, on the other hand, have no such curiosity. Relatively picky eaters, the monochromatic mammals won’t even think about tasting something if they’re not absolutely certain it’s something they want to eat.

As a result, there has never been a fatal attack on a human by a wild orca.

Ship captain urges against causing intentional harm to wildlife

Despite being a victim of the new destructive trend among orcas, Destremau wisely maintains they don’t mean humans any harm. “They could crush the boat in a heartbeat if they wanted to,” he said. “But they were not aggressive, they’re not wanting to have a piece of you.”

“It’s important to get a different message across because we are human,” Destremau continued. “We are the most stupid species on the planet. So what are we going to do? We are not going to let them be, no, we are going to kill them.”

“But that is a no, no, no. First, you’re going to get yourself killed because they’re not just going to let you shoot them. And second, it’s their world, it’s not ours.”