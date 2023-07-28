Shocking Yellowstone photo shows visitor violently pinned by bison

Details are slim on the photo, but it shows a Yellowstone National Park (YELL) visitor being forcefully pinned to the ground by a bison bull.

“This is what happens when you get too close to a bison,” Tourons of Yellowstone cites on Instagram late Thursday.

In the photograph, a Yellowstone visitor is being forcefully pinned to the ground by a large bison bull. Another visitor walks towards the scene as the bull’s skull crushes downward onto the visitor’s. It’s alarming to see:

The photo was posted minutes ago without further details. A reverse image search did not yield any prior incidents.

Outsider has reached out to Tourons of Yellowstone to clarify the incident’s origins.

(Photo courtesy of Tourons of Yellowstone)

Such incidents are not uncommon in the national park, however. On the morning of July 17 – which falls during bison rut in the greater Yellowstone Ecosystem – a 47-year-old female from Phoenix, Arizona, was gored by a bison near the Lake Lodge Cabins on the north shore of Lake Yellowstone, the park cited in their media release to Outsider.

As the park describes, “The woman was walking with another individual in a field in front of the Lake Lodge when they saw two bison. Upon seeing them, the visitors turned to walk away from the bison.

It was then that one of the bison “charged and gored the woman.”

The woman sustained “significant injuries to her chest and abdomen” as a result. She was then life-flighted (via helicopter) to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Yellowstone bison are wild and can be dangerous when approached

“Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached,” the park cites in leu of the goring. “When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space.”

Park regulations require that all visitors stay more than 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals. This includes bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes.

Visitors must also stay at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves at all times.

“If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity,” Yellowstone adds. “Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.”

Please read more about safety in Yellowstone, including how to behave around wildlife, before visiting.

This story is developing.

For more on park wildlife and relevant safety, see our Yellowstone National Park Wildlife Breakdown next.