Shootin’ Ducks And Workin’ On Trucks With Sean Stemaly

If you’re unfamiliar with Sean Stemaly and his music, then his song Country Out The Boy is a great introduction. As the lyrics explain, people call him Sean Deere. It’s a nickname he has had since high school and an obvious homage to the legendary big green tractor brand. He likes Mossy Oak camo, dip, and flying down backroads. He hails from “Kentuckiana,” a colloquial term for the borderlands where Kentucky and Indiana mesh together. Those are the two states he grew up in. The dude goes from city to city with them ole boys in his band singing songs. When he’s not doing that, he’s usually fixin’ trucks and huntin’ ducks, deer, and turkeys.

Steamaly went hard this waterfowl season. He documented quite a few of his successful hunts on social media. His adventures included hunts in Oklahoma, Arkansas, and some undisclosed locations. With duck and goose season drawing to a close at the end of January, he wrapped things up with a solid recap of his recent waterfowl hunting adventures. His Instagram account also details previous deer hunting and turkey hunting successes. The man knows how to catch a fish too. Perhaps his most unique hunting story though is about the time he went dove hunting with a lightsaber instead of a shotgun.

Sean Stemaly’s Hobbies Outside Of Music And Hunting Includes Fixing Trucks

When he’s not making music or out hunting, Sean Stemaly also enjoys spending his time working on trucks. While trucks are obviously a major staple of many country music songs, Stemaly’s skills and knowledge as a mechanic allowed him to put together one of the most unique truck songs out there. His song Z71 is a love song about arguably the best truck on the road, the Chevy Silverado. The name of the song stems from an off-road chassis package that some models of Silverado come equipped with. He spoke with Entertainment Focus about the song when it first debuted back in 2021.

“When Andy Albert, Brett Tyler, and I wrote this song, I was driving a Duramax and felt inspired to write a ‘truck song.’ Not just one that talks about tailgates and lift-kits, but more on the ‘diesel’ side of things. I’ve been wrenching on high-horsepower diesel trucks since I was 17,” he said.

“I wanted to stay true to myself and pen an anthem for people like me who just love trucks, I know those boys didn’t understand half the stuff I was saying when we were coming up with lines, but I knew truck fans would understand every word. I’m super proud of this song and hope it keeps climbing and reaching the ears of folks like me around the world. And the fact that we were able to make it sound like a Staind song is icing on the cake for me since I was raised on mainly Rock music,” he continued.

Check Out More Of His Music

Sean Stemaly’s first major album debuted back in early 2022. The album is titled Product of A Small Town and it’s a homage to his upbringing and a song that will resonate with anybody who comes from a place like where he does.

Highlight tracks from the album include Come Back To Bed, which is his biggest hit on streaming platforms thus far. It’s a steamy jam about what two consenting adults do in bed together when they’re not sleeping. Last Night All Day is an absolute smash hit about the love buzz a guy feels after having an unforgettable night on the town with a girl who rocks his work. His song Georgia is about meeting a girl from the Peach State that is constantly running through your mind. Love Me Like Kentucky is a lyrical ride that showcases a special girl that reminds him of the very best parts of the Bluegrass State. He also appeared on one of the big-time Hix Tape collaborative albums produced by Big Loud Records. The track Stemaly sings on is titled WD-40.

Even though it’s not a drink or a drug, WD-40 is easily one of the most important substances in any redneck’s life. The song also includes vocals from Jimmie Allen and Justin Moore.