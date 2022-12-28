‘Significant Rockfall’ Shuts Down Yosemite National Park Road

A considerable rockfall toppled onto El Portal Road, which connects Highway 140 to Yosemite National Park. While crews clear the asphalt and ensure stability, officials have closed the road, meaning that there is no current access to Yosemite Valley from Highway 140.

The rockfall event occurred at roughly 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, and it has closed down El Portal Road from the park boundary in El Portal to the intersection of the Big Oak Flat Road. It’s unclear just how long it will take until the road is safe for travel again, but park officials expect the process to take several days. Meanwhile, Yosemite Valley is still accessible via the Big Oak Flat Road (continuation of Highway 120 from the west) and the Wawona Road (continuation of Highway 41).

Yosemite National Park also suggested that visitors keep tire chains with them while traveling to and from the park, just in case. The only other road closures visitors can expect are on Tioga and Glacier Point Roads, which are unavailable for the season.

Yosemite National Park Rangers Able to Ski to Work For the First Time in 12 Years

In more positive news for Yosemite National Park, the rangers in Tuolumne Meadows were finally able to ski to work for the first time in over a decade.

Earlier this month, a snowstorm brought roughly 54 inches to the area, and instead of huffing on their snowshoes, Laura and Rob Pilewski were able to glide along the soft blanket of snow on their way to the ranger station.

“Greetings winter wilderness enthusiasts and fans of Tuolumne Meadows! We have arrived to start another season as the Tuolumne Meadows winter rangers. For the first time in twelve years, we were able to ski from the Lee Vining gate on December 4, 2022 to start our season!” the rangers announced in a park update.

Though it’s certainly not unusual for the national park to see snow, it’s been a while since Yosemite’s rangers could enjoy a cross-country ski journey from their residences to their posts. It’s a welcome change from taking the trucks, and one they hope will stick around.

“We have been busy getting dug out and setting up ever since,” they added. “And so far, with temperatures below normal and precipitation above normal, the winter is off to a great start! We will be posting more detailed winter reports starting next week and more regularly after the first of the year.”

With the new snowfall, Yosemite National Park was also able to open the Tuolumne Meadows ski hut which is available to visitors on a first-come, first-serve basis.