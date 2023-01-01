Skier Dies After Getting Trapped in Terrifying Avalanche

A skier died after he and his father got caught in an avalanche on Saturday. The tragic incident occurred near Breckenridge Ski Resort.

Summit County Rescue Group reports that a father and adult son were skiing in a backcountry area called “Numbers.” This area lied outside of the Breckenridge Resort boundary.

The two were then stuck in avalanche around 1pm. The father dug himself out of the snow and then skied out of the area. Once he got phone reception around 1:40 pm, he quickly called 911. Then, the father was taken to Breckenridge Mountain Clinic.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center will perform an accident investigation on Sunday to determine the exact circumstances of the tragedy.

No other information on the deceased skier has been released.

A few weeks ago, a Utah skier got stuck waist-deep in an avalanche. The incident occurred near Neff’s Canyon in Utah, and a man was seriously injured in the accident.

One skier heard cries for help and found the man buried in the snow. He had been stuck there for 45 minutes, per reports.

Utah Skier Buried Up to Chest in Horrifying Avalanche Accident

The rescuers escorted the man off the mountain first by foot, then by snowmobile and helicopter.

Local news outlet KSLTV says that the skier was a man in his 30s. Rescuers also report that he was actually chest-deep in snow, not just waist-deep.

Sgt. Melody Cutler reports that the injured man broke his femur. He also received an arm injury in the incident.

“To his luck there was a Unified Firefighter and EMT who was out in the area recreating and heard his cries for help and was able to respond and dig him out,” Cutler reported. “He stayed with him the entire time.”

The rescuers worked to free the man for hours. Finally, by 6:30 p.m. that night, they freed the man from the snow. Then, he was sent to a local hospital around 7:00 p.m.

Another December avalanche in France caused quite a scare for two skiers. Moreover, the skiers didn’t have proper safety equipment, which can be incredibly dangerous for both experienced and inexperienced skiers.

The incident occurred at Vars La Forêt Blanche in the Hautes Alpes of France. A chairlift video shows two skiers caught in an avalanche. However, they were both rescued, and the incident has gone viral after being posted by professional skier Wadeck Gorak. The skiers run away from the cascading snow in the footage.

The resort released a statement on the incident. They acknowledged the importance of proper safety equipment.

“Thank you Wadeck Gorak for this video and prevention message,” Vars wrote in their caption. “It’s so important at the start of the season to always have your safety equipment (DVA, shovel, probe) and to know the weather conditions before heading off the tracks.”