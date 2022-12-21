Skier Survives Being Carried 500 Yards by Avalanche in Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Officials performed a rescue near Jackson Hole, Wyoming, after an avalanche carried a skier 500 yards. As a result, the man became trapped underneath the snow. According to Matt Hansen, communications director for Teton County Search and Rescue Foundation, two skiers were on a backcountry ski tour that started on a trail on top of Teton Pass.

“At midday, while using climbing skins attached to their skis, they crossed a southeast-facing slope on Rendezvous Peak when they triggered a large avalanche,” the Teton County Search and Rescue said in a social media post.

Unfortunately, one of the men got pinned down in the slide. At the time, the avalanche took him 500 yards down the mountain face. Hansen added: “When the avalanche stopped, he was buried up to his torso, up to about his chest, so his head was above the snow and he had one or two arms above the snow as well.”

However, the other skier was able to help him and get him out of the snow pile.“After he was recovered by his partner, he learned he had suffered a leg injury as a result of the avalanche,” the post added.

Afterward, the skiers called local authorities and told them about the avalanche.

At first, the men thought they could climb out of the snow themselves and ski out of the backcountry. However, after an hour they phoned “members of our search and rescue team on a cellular phone and they recognized that they would not be able to get out on their own and that they needed a rescue.”

Then, a rescue team was dispatched to rescue the skiers with the use of a helicopter. Thankfully, they were able to get them back to safety.

Off-duty EMT saves Utah skier after an avalanche carries him down a mountain

Hansen later said the rescue serves as a cautionary tale for skiers. They are urging people to ski with caution and be mindful of their surroundings. He also says it’s important to know the area. You should also know what to do if you find yourself amid an avalanche.

Utah skier Travis Haussener had to learn this lesson the hard way after an avalanche carried him down a mountain.

“I heard the big ‘wumpf,’ felt like the ground shake, and then all of a sudden there’s this wall of snow coming down on me that envelops me,” he said. “And then I thought, that was it. I thought you know, my life was over.”

Using his free arm, he tried digging himself out. “In between digs, I started yelling for help,” he said. “In, you know, the hopes of some miracle.”

Amazingly, an off-duty EMT heard his screams and called in search and rescue teams.