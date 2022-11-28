Small Plane Crashes Into Maryland Powerlines, Traps Occupants 100 Feet Up: PHOTO

A small plane collided with powerlines in Montgomery County, Maryland, resulting in temporary power outages for some residents. This incident occurred about 25 miles outside of the DC area. Officials report that a pilot and two passengers are left stranded “a hundred feet in the air” following a crash at Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road.

“[The people] appear to be OK at this time but the problem is, they are dangling about a hundred feet in the air and everything is still energized,” PIO Pete Piringer explained. “These are some main power transition lines in the area. We have our hazmat teams here, along with others.”

The accident has resulted in a citywide loss of power, CBS News reports. An image of the crash has been shared on Twitter.

The neighbors sent this. That’s some sort of aircraft. pic.twitter.com/QtEEx4wV6R — Little Miss Thique (@ZeeNTheCity) November 27, 2022

Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, it was found that though the airplane crash victims were uninjured. However, they remained suspended approximately one hundred feet above ground.The crash also caused a widespread loss of power across the state, with outage maps displaying that over 85,000 customers were without electricity as of 6:30 pm. Emergency personnel scrambled to put together a rescue plan. Several nearby roads remain closed off.

There have been reports of outages in Wheaton, Olney, Gaithersburg, and Silver Spring. Drivers must be aware of dark traffic signals. For the latest road conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on 103.5 FM. Outages near the Shady Grove Metro station are affecting commuters, causing Red Line delays.

PEPCO tweeted around 7 p.m. “We have confirmed that a private plane came into contact with Pepco’s transmission lines in Montgomery County. Resulting in an outage to around 85,000 customers. We are assessing the damage and working closely with Montgomery County Fire and Emergency Services. “We are awaiting clearance to the scene before crews can begin work to stabilize the electric infrastructure and begin restoring service.”

“If you are experiencing an outage, please report it at pepco.com/outage, our mobile app, or by texting OUT to 48710.”

