Small Plane Crashes Into Maryland River, Bystanders Mount Kayaks to Save Pilot: Report

A group of kayakers mounted a rescue mission Monday morning after a small plane crashed into a Maryland river. The kayakers braved the icy water as much of the U.S. continues to endure record-breaking cold.

The U.S. Sun reports that the small plane went down Monday morning. It crashed into Beards Creek in Edgewater, MD which is about 32 miles from Baltimore.

Maryland first responders from the Anna Arundel County Fire Department said that bystanders immediately began loading onto nearby kayaks. Thanks to the kayakers’ quick actions, the unidentified pilot—whom the outlet reports was the sole passenger on the small plane—sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

After pulling the pilot from the plane crash, the Maryland kayakers began scouting the water for other potential plane occupants. While we commend the bystanders’ actions Monday morning, their rescue efforts are even more remarkable as much of the country endures deadly cold winter weather. Power outages were reported nationwide, with some states seeing dangerous blizzard conditions while coastal states saw severe flooding.

The news outlet states that as of Christmas morning, more than 55 million people were under wind chill alerts. Regions across the south also experienced freeze warnings.

Maryland Pilot Rescued From Plane Crash Amid American Fatalities From Winter Storm

The rescue of the pilot from the Maryland plane crash Monday morning could be considered a late Christmas miracle as dozens of other Americans died over the last several days. The aforementioned winter weather, which has brought record-setting cold to much of the U.S., has claimed the lives of at least 48 Americans so far, with officials expecting further fatalities in the coming days.

Officials stated Monday morning that the dead were found in their cars, homes, and in snowbanks following the lasting winter storm. More than two dozen of the 48 deaths reported so far occurred in New York as the western region of the state saw several feet of snow, frigid temperatures, and dangerous wind gusts. The weather became so extreme that it paralyzed first responders’ efforts to come to New Yorkers’ aid.

In Wisconsin, a woman died after she fell through river ice. Handfuls of other tragedies occurred in Missouri, Kansas, and Kentucky as a result of auto collisions.

Other Americans suffered bitter cold over the weekend holiday as winter weather knocked power out for 1.7 million people nationwide. Though linemen remain busy Monday afternoon, the number of outages now reported across the country has dropped to just 100,000. Still, many Americans face the bleak realities of the historic winter storm as temperatures remain deadly. Many families across NY spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the dark and without heat as wind and snow battered their homes.

Reflecting on the severity of the storm during a news conference, NY Governor Kathy Hochul said, “We are at war. This is a war with Mother Nature. We’re still in the middle of it. We still have people who need to be rescued.”