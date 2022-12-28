snake-catcher-hospitalized-following-bite-from-deadly-brown-snake

In the United States, the Christmas season brings colder weather. In many places, snow on Christmas Day is the norm. However, in Australia, the holiday falls in the middle of summer. Instead of snow, Australians have to worry about their huge population of venomous snakes becoming more active. One of the most common species in the country, the eastern brown snake, is also one of the most dangerous. Unfortunately, they’ve also adapted to live alongside humans. As a result, these snakes end up in businesses, homes, and even in Christmas trees and keep snake catchers on their toes.

One snake catcher named Mark found himself on the receiving end of an eastern brown snake bite earlier this week. According to 7 News, Mark’s daughter posted about the ordeal on Facebook. She called it the “hardest night of her life” in the post. However, it seems that she took it harder than her father did.

Right now in Australia, temperatures are spiking and snakes are incredibly active. As a result, Mark and other snake catchers are working non-stop to keep residents safe. Monday evening, Mark got a call to catch an eastern brown snake at a house in Doreen near Melbourne. Unfortunately, the snake catcher was “exhausted after multiple days catching with minimal sleep.”

Snake Catcher Takes a Near-Fatal Bite from an Eastern Brown Snake

Mark’s daughter, Aishah revealed how it happened. “Dad’s hand was reaching down at the same time and the fangs grazed his left index finger on the tips,” she wrote in the post. “He carried on with the job and caught the feisty snake to put it away safely.”

Being a professional, Mark new exactly what to do after having a run-in with the eastern brown snake. He wrapped his hand in a bandage, didn’t move his arm, and called emergency services. However, he did not wait at the scene of the bite. Instead, Mark went home to see his family while he waited on the ambulance.

Mark stayed in the hospital overnight to be treated for the bite. Medical professionals cleared him to go home the next morning. Some people might take this as a sign to slow down or maybe take the day off. Mark, on the other hand wasn’t going to let something as small as a potentially fatal envenomation from an eastern brown snake slow him down.

Aishah gave an update on her dad’s condition the next day. “Dad took an Uber to the gym to work out, then home, picked up his car, and had been catching snakes all day,” she said.

“Everyone, please show dad we love him for the risk he takes for the community,” she urged. Our hats are off to Mark the snake catcher from Victoria, Australia. You just don’t see that kind of grit every day.