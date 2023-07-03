Snake catcher pulls apart ceiling to remove two large carpet pythons from home

While helping to renovate a house, a tradesman was working on the ceiling when he spotted something that “scared the living daylights” out of him: two large carpet pythons lounging just above the sheetrock.

Unwilling to work any further with two massive snakes in the house, the workers contacted Stuart McKenzie, owner of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers, for help. McKenzie documented the entire relocation mission, subsequently sharing the footage with his nearly 600,000 followers.

A typical reptile relocation for McKenzie involves plucking a snake from the floor, attic, or outdoor space of a home or business. This one, however, wasn’t quite so simple, as the carpet pythons were in the ceiling.

“Pythons are amazing at squeezing and hiding in the tightest of spaces,” the snake catcher wrote in the caption of his Facebook post. “This can make it difficult for us to catch.”

“Two snakes in a tricky position,” McKenzie said as he ventured to the pythons’ location. “Apparently scared the living daylights out of the electrician or the plumber. He got a bit of a surprise and he needs to keep working. … So we’re gonna head over now and get them out of his hair.”

With much of the ceiling already missing, the first carpet python was relatively easy to reach. Standing on a ladder, McKenzie reached into the ceiling and dragged the snake out, its thick body appearing to stretch at least 5 feet.

The second was a bit more difficult. Not only was the snake crammed into a corner, fast asleep, but it was also in a less exposed area. To reach it, the snake catcher had to pull down pieces of the ceiling.

After getting the green light to do so, he began tearing chunks away, slowly revealing the body of another huge snake. “Looks like it’s a decent size,” McKenzie said. “Oh yeah, another healthy snake. Bit thicker than the other one, but similar length.”

Carpet pythons in the ceiling were likely a mated pair

Rather than placing the second snake in its own bag, as he often does with multiples, the snake catcher put the snakes in together.

As one carpet python was a male and the other a female, it was safe to assume they were a mated pair. “I’m sure they’re lovers,” McKenzie explained as he dropped the second snake into the bag.

Carpet pythons begin mating at the end of winter (June, July, and August for the Southern Hemisphere), meaning their typical breeding season is right on the horizon. This pair was getting a slightly early start.

In late spring/early summer, the female will lay anywhere from 10 to 50 eggs. She then incubates them for 10-15 weeks, using muscular contractions to increase their body temperature and keep the eggs warm.

When the eggs hatch, the babies are on their own. But the mama snake protects them fiercely until that point.

“Can they bite?”

With the snakes safely tucked away, the tradesman finally asked the big question: “Can they bite?”

The answer, which the snake catcher gave honestly, is yes, carpet pythons can bite. Their bite, however, isn’t nearly as bad as their appearance might suggest.

Despite their intimidating size, carpet pythons are a nonvenomous, relatively docile species. They do, of course, have teeth. But without venom-injecting fangs, they can only do so much damage.

A bite would require cleaning and possibly bandaging, like any mild wound, but wouldn’t have anywhere near the life-threatening effects often associated with snake bites. And, like any snake, a carpet python won’t bite unprovoked. Instead, they use bites as a last resort when threatened.