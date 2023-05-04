Snake season is here, how to stay safe while enjoying the great outdoors

As the weather turns warmer, humans across the country are breaking out of their winter slumps to spend some much-needed time in the great outdoors – but we’re not the only species doing so. Snakes are also shaking off the cold weather weariness, and slowly but surely, snake season is ramping up.

Like anything in nature, there’s no official start date for snake season. Snakes can’t be rushed into emerging from brumation (the reptilian version of hibernation), they do everything on their own time.

So while the end of brumation typically arrives in early April in the warmer states, it can start earlier or later depending on the weather pattern. Once snakes do come out of their hiding places, they spend their days soaking up the sun all the way into fall and even early winter.

There’s no reason to fear snake season!

With snakes and humans exiting their winter hideaways at the same time, an increase in encounters is inevitable. But with a little bit of snake season knowledge, you can tackle your favorite trails and enjoy everything nature has to offer with confidence.

First things first – if you’re afraid of snakes, that’s okay! Have you ever heard of Lachanophobia? It’s an irrational or disproportionate fear of vegetables. Does it make sense? No. Does that make it magically not exist? Also no.

But as a general rule, the more we understand things, the less we fear them. And while Lachanophobes might never be able to be in the same room as a cucumber, you can absolutely share the trails with snakes no problem, even at the height of snake season!

Keep in mind, for instance, that our widespread fear of snakes is largely unfounded, especially in the United States. There are around 150 species of snakes in total in North America and only 30 of them are venomous.

You’re far more likely to encounter a harmless garter snake, the most common in the country, than, say, a venomous eastern coral snake. Chances are, the snakes you spot on the trails couldn’t do much damage even if they wanted to (and they don’t).

How to safely share outdoor spaces with snakes

The first thing to note is that snakes will not chase you down. Regardless of the species, regardless of the season, even if the snake is absolutely enraged, it’s not going to charge at you.

When it comes to wildlife encounters, it can be tough to remember how to react to each species. Do I get big? Small? Make noise? Stay quiet? Back away? Stand my ground?

With snakes, it’s simple. If and when you see a snake, give it plenty of personal space. When in doubt, the more space, the better. That’s it, that’s the only rule.

Now, the trick is to be paying close enough attention to your surroundings to be able to give a snake space. It’s easy to get lost in nature (or your favorite podcast), but it’s important to be conscious of where you’re stepping and what’s around you at all times.

Again, a snake will never hunt you down. However, they do tend to get a little huffy when someone steps on them. Don’t we all?

At all times when outdoors, but particularly during snake season, watch where you’re putting your hands and feet. Don’t put your hands anywhere you can’t see clearly. Additionally, don’t step over logs and rocks. Step on them first, take a good look at the ground on the other side, then step down.

Always remember: Leave No Trace

“Don’t touch a snake” should be so obvious it doesn’t need to be said, but let’s say it. Because let’s face it, in a study conducted in California, researchers found that a staggering two-thirds of rattlesnake bites were on the hand or arm.

But really, if you’re following the 7 Leave No Trace principles, and therefore respecting the outdoor space that you’re enjoying, you should have no trouble at all with the local snakes.

One of the tenets, after all, “Respect Wildlife,” tells us to observe wildlife from a distance. Let them maintain their personal space. In doing so, you avoid frightening snakes and other animals and minimize the risk of an attack.

Another, “Travel & Camp on Durable Surfaces,” reminds us to stay on the trail whenever possible. During snake season, when they aren’t basking in the sun, they’re lounging in the shade of tall grass and underbrush to beat the heat.

By venturing off the trail, you’re not only damaging the natural area but also drastically increasing your risk of unknowingly approaching a snake.

At the end of the day, snakes just want to be left alone. They want even less to do with humans than we want to do with them. The best way to get respect is to give it, and when it comes to snake season, that means doing your best to steer clear of our cold-blooded comrades.