Snapping Turtle Filmed Scaling 8-Foot Fence to Access Pond

Zookeeper and herpetologist Tommie Clark captured an incredibly rare display of snapping turtle behavior as he witnessed the reptile scaling an 8-foot fence.

This snapper has a clear goal in mind: get to water. The species is almost entirely aquatic and needs water to survive, so his determination isn’t surprising. The behavior displayed, however, is truly incredible.

Snappers have been filmed scaling chain-link fences like this before, so it isn’t unheard of. But if you are familiar with the species and their stocky build, you know how incredible it is to witness.

“When I think of turtles, I do not think climbing ability,” Nature is Metal captions the clip on their Instagram. “Apparently, I was way off base as there are several turtle species known for their ability to climb.”

Take a look for yourself as this determined gent makes his way for the pond on the other side:

“Just to be clear, these turtles wont be ascending mount Kilimanjaro anytime soon, but if the conditions are favourable, (think leaning trees, like the one in the video) and the turtle can get a good grip on what they are attempting to scale, they can get up when required,” the popular page continues.

Snapping Turtles: A Remarkable Reptile

Although they’re built to be excellent predators and can be dangerous with their powerful jaws and sharp claws, there’s little to no chance of being hurt by a snapper unless you’re in their habitat and, well, not paying attention.

Just a few weeks back, I worked with our local wildlife rescue, Walden’s Puddle, to rescue a snapper that had been hit by a car. The poor fellow had several breaks in his shell as well as an eye injury. Someone had placed him in a nearby apartment pond thinking they were helping, but the pond was a prime example of the polluted mess that threatens our aquatic species. So I retrieved the poor lethargic reptile and transported him to our in-house staff that does tremendous work rehabilitating and releasing Middle Tennessee wildlife.

Here, alongside other states, the snapping turtle is protected. The species continues to struggle amid habitat loss as we lose more and more wetlands. As mentioned, stream, pond, and lake pollution also play a role in turtle loss, as does poaching. Taking turtles is illegal in Tennessee as a result, whether it’s a snapping turtle proper or the Eastern snapper. Many other turtle species are protected here, too.

But I will say that I have, in fact, never seen a snapper scale a fence in person. I’ll have to add that one to the bucket list. For now, I’m perfectly content to continue helping this fascinating (and favorite) species thrive in Tennessee.