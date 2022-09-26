Snow Falls in New England as Hurricane Ian Approaches Florida

This week, the Eastern U.S. is experiencing some extreme weather, with New England seeing snowfall as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. Overnight on Monday, Sept. 26, Tropical Storm Ian progressed into Hurricane Ian, The State reports. The U.S. National Weather Service has issued warnings that the hurricane could bring with it life-threatening conditions such as wind, rain, and storm surge. At the same time in New Hampshire, Mount Washington is seeing weather including wind chills in the 20s and an inch of snowfall over ice after sunset today Tuesday.

Weather observers stationed on the mountain took pictures of the icy conditions prevalent there on September 23rd. They also commented that the snowfall is occurring exactly when it statistically should be.

The contrast between the weather in various parts of the world has not gone unnoticed by hundreds of people on social media. “Wow! Kind of weird to see ice while I’m prepping for a hurricane here in FL,” one person wrote on Facebook. “Send some of the cooler weather to Florida,” another Facebook user posted.

The summit of Mount Washington is 6,288 feet above sea level, and it is known to offer the alpine zone’s most severe conditions according to experts. The mountain, on the other hand, does not escape the effects of Atlantic hurricanes such as Ian.

How Hurricane Ian May Impact New England

Last week, Hurricane Fiona brought strong winds to New Hampshire, causing gusts of 100 to 116 mph atop Mount Washington. While it’s unclear how Ian will impact New England, the storm is expected to cross the Florida Panhandle. It will head through Georgia and into the Carolinas by late in the week. Winds of 57 mph to 73 mph are forecast for parts of the Carolinas.

Hurricane Ian is projected to become a formidable storm in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. However, it may dissipate somewhat before making landfall on the Florida coast, as per the National Hurricane Center. “Regardless of Ian’s exact track and intensity, there is a risk of a life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle by the middle of the week,” the center explained.

On Monday, the first evacuation orders were sent to residents living on Florida’s west coast. As Hurricane Ian rapidly approaches Cuba and the U.S., people across the state are gearing up for what could be a long week ahead. According to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, more evacuations may still be necessary in the days to come.

“Floridians up and down the Gulf Coast should feel the impacts of this,” DeSantis said. “This is a really, really big hurricane at this point.” Ian was predicted to strengthen into a strong Category 3 or greater hurricane by Tuesday evening, and potentially reach Category 4, which is sustained winds of 130 mph to 156 mph, according to AccuWeather.