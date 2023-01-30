Snowboarder Found Guilty For Hit and Run Crash That Killed Famous Ski Instructor

A judge has found a Colorado snowboarder guilty after they left the scene of a collision that killed a skier. The hit-and-run crash occurred at Colorado’s Eldora Mountain. According to reports from The Daily Camera, the tragedy occurred on November 30, 2021.

Now, over two years later, a judge has ordered 29-year-old Nicholas Keith Martinez to pay a $500 fine and serve 40 hours of community service for the collision that took the life of 72-year-old Ron LeMaster.

“The offense is a petty offense under the law, but this sentence reflects the aggravated circumstances around Mr. Martinez’s actions in leaving the scene of the crash,” said Christine Rinke, Boulder County Chief Deputy District Attorney, in an official statement.

LeMaster was a former ski team coach at the University of Colorado in Boulder.

At the time of the fatal incident, Martinez crashed into LeMaster on one of the mountain’s intermediate runs. However, it’s still unclear if It is unclear whether he knew about LeMaster’s injuries when he bailed from the scene of the incident.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, when ski patrollers found LeMaster, they reported that he was unconscious and not breathing. Patrollers immediately began life-saving measures, but sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Per reports from The Denver Gazette via the autopsy report, LeMaster suffered blunt force trauma similar to what a victim would suffer from in a car wreck. In addition, he broke his spine, ribs, left collarbone, sternum, and the bones in his face.

As for Martinez, according to the district attorney’s office, he survived the collision but was left with a significant head injury. Witnesses also reported he was bleeding from his nose and mouth.

Manslaughter charges are still up in the air for the snowboarder who left the scene in 2021

Although he could make the case that he left the scene of the incident because his head injury left him disoriented, the office says that his failure to stay at the location was a “strict liability offense.”

In addition, Martinez’s poor decision-making violated a Colorado statute. It states, “No skier involved in a collision with another skier or person in which an injury results shall leave the vicinity of the collision before giving his or her name and current address to an employee of the ski area operator or a member of the ski patrol, except for the purpose of securing aid for a person injured in the collision.”

At this time, it’s also unclear if prosecutors are seeking to charge Martinez with manslaughter, as the office could not determine whether he had been snowboarding recklessly.

Beyond being an accomplished ski photographer and coach, LeMaster wrote the books, The Essential Guide to Skiing and Ultimate Skiing. During his 30 years as an instructor and race coach, he partnered with the U.S. Ski Team and ski schools in Aspen and Vail.

His death marked the fifth fatality while skiing at Eldora in 2021.