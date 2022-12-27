Snowboarder Killed by Human-Triggered Avalanche in Colorado

In a tragic occurrence, a backcountry snowboarder in Colorado has died after a human-triggered avalanche occurred. According to a preliminary report from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, the snowboarder died on Monday after an avalanche occurred northwest of Berthoud Pass.

Per reports from officials, at around 1 p.m., four people in the backcountry were caught in the massive, human-triggered slide. In addition, the avalanche occurred in an area known as Nitro Chutes, an east-facing avalanche path sitting at about 11,500 feet.

During the avalanche, two riders could stay on the surface of the snow and debris. However, the slide completely buried the other two people.

Thankfully, the riders on the surface could use their avalanche transceivers to locate the other two. However, once they were recovered, only one was still breathing. Authorities immediately performed CPR. However, it was to no avail. The rider never fully recovered and was declared dead on the scene.

“This is a pretty popular backcountry riding and recreating area,” said Ethan Greene, director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. “These folks actually did most of the rescue themselves, which is really what you need to do if someone’s buried in the snow pack. They don’t have a whole lot of time to wait for the cavalry to come, so to speak. So everybody in the group needs to have rescue equipment: that’s an avalanche transceiver, a shovel and a pro pole. and know how to use them. These folks actually had all that equipment. and they did a really great rescue. But unfortunately, one person still didn’t survive.”

Deputies with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office and Grand County Search and Rescue also helped recover the victim’s body.

Fatality marks season’s first avalanche-related death in C.O.

The deaths also marks the season’s first fatality from skiing or snowboarding in Colorado. It’s also the first avalanche-related death in the state. In 2021, two skiers, a snowboarder, and four snowshoers died in an avalanche that hit Colorado.

In addition, Berthoud Pass is a trendy spot for backcountry slope sports enthusiasts. There’s even a paved road that provides riders and skiers easy access to the region. As a result, this can bring in crowds of people with a vast range of skills and experience.

More specifically, the “Nitro Chutes” section has been an issue for people in the past. For example, in January of this year, it was where an avalanche buried someone’s pet dog.

“This is a tragic reminder that you can trigger a dangerous avalanche on many wind-loaded slopes steeper than about 30 degrees,” the Colorado Avalanche Information Center wrote about the tragedy.

On Tuesday, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center team will go to the site of the accident. Later, they will publish and release a final report on the incident.