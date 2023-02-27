Snowboarder Saved By Search And Rescue Team After Surviving 100-Foot Fall

A snowboarder in the backcountry of Washington state was recently rescued near Snoqualmie Pass after he fell nearly 100 feet down a snow-covered mountainside. The story was first shared by Fox 13 News in Seattle. The incident occurred on Friday at around 1 p.m. After receiving a 911 call about an injured snowboarder in the Snow Lake area, King County Search and Rescue immediately coordinated response to provide aid to the victim.

The search and rescue team worked with Seattle Mountain Rescue and a ski patrol rescue team to quickly locate the man, who was in his 30s. They remained on the scene until a helicopter could arrive to provide a medical evacuation to the Harborview Medical Center. The man was in stable condition upon arrival and treated for his injuries.

Utah Snowmobilers Rescued After Storm Left Them Stranded Overnight

A pair of snowmobilers in Summit County Utah were rescued after they got off track and got stranded overnight in an intense winter storm. The two men in their thirties got stuck in the High Uintas Wilderness Area near Fish Lake. They got stuck up in the mountains for a while after apparently running out of gas. All things considered, the situation could have been much worse and the two men are lucky to have survived the harrowing experience.

The two snowmobilers first reached out to Search and Rescue crews at around 3:30 in the morning. However, initial attempts to locate them were not successful due to the treacherous weather. It wasn’t until 9:30 in the morning that rescuers were able to finally find them. According to Fox 13 News in Salt Lake City, the experienced snowmobilers were prepared for the situation. Officials say they were prepared to wait out the storm for the night. They built a snow cave for shelter and started a fire. They also packed food, an avalanche bag, boots, and shovels. Although they had no cell service, they could send and receive signals with their emergency communication device to their location.

Another Snowmobiler Rescued Near Same Area Back In January

The Mountains of Utah are one of the most beautifully rugged places on Earth. The snow-covered wilderness peaks are the perfect setting for a wild adventure. However, the mountain range is so remote that if things go wrong, getting rescued can be a challenging ordeal. A 21-year-old found that out the hard way back in January when he wrecked a snowmobile and had to be airlifted off of Currant Creek Peak.

Fox News first reported the accident. The snowmobiler wrecked his ride badly, and although injured, he was able to fire off an SOS beacon from the personal locator device he had on him. Members of the Wasatch County Search and Rescue Team responded in coordination with an Intermountain Life Flight squad. The grueling mission lasted approximately 4.5 hours. Details on the extent of the snowmobiler’s injuries were not made immediately available. They were, however, significant enough that the man had to be extracted off the mountain by helicopter.

It had been a busy few days for the Wasatch County Search and Rescue Team. That was their 4th rescue mission in just a 5-day span. The Sunday before, they rescued a group of snowmobilers that had gotten buried in the snow near the Strawberry River. Before that, they came to the aid of an ice fisherman who was stranded while out on Mudd Creek. It was also the same Search and Rescue Team that responded to the fatal snowmobile accident that tragically took the life of legendary rally car driver Ken Block just the day before.