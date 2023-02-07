Snowmobilers Rescue Moose Trapped in Deep Snow Hole: VIDEO

While snowmobiling in the backcountry near Bonne Bay Pond Sunday, a group of friends came across a distressed moose trapped in a snow hole, turning a lighthearted afternoon into an impromptu rescue mission.

The group of six typically rides in another area during their snowmobiling excursions. By pure chance, however, they chose to venture to the White River Road area instead. After about three hours of riding, gradually working their way into the backcountry, the friends stopped for a snack and a break from the blistering wind.

While the rest of the group continued to relax, Stephen Gardiner hopped back on his snowmobile, traveling up a ravine a little ways from his friends. And it was here that he saw something strange sticking out of a deep hole in the snow.

At first, he thought maybe it was a branch or tree stump sticking out from the ground. As he swung around a second time, however, he realized the strange brown object was actually a moose ear, the animal barely visible above the deep snow.

Even though the moose was standing upright, the snow still stretched four feet over her head, making escape impossible for the frightened cow.

When he approached, Gardiner noticed that she was missing some fur on her legs, indicating that she may have been struggling for some time to free herself. The snowmobiler had no idea how long the moose had been in the hole. All he knew was that if he didn’t help her, she would likely die.

Snowmobilers Work Together to Dig the Moose Out of the Snow

With no other options, Gardiner knelt down in the snow and began shoveling away the barrier trapping the moose, his friends Josh Keough and Devon Knight soon joining in the rescue effort. The snowmobilers knew they needed to exercise extreme caution – one wrong move and they could plunge into the hole with a terrified moose.

Moose can be dangerous at the best of times. Putting yourself in the path of a frightened moose is more than likely a one-way ticket to the hospital. Despite the dangers, however, the friends simply couldn’t bring themselves to abandon an innocent animal in need.

Little by little, they created a ramp from the bottom of the hole back to solid ground. When at long last the ramp was complete, the moose made its slow ascent upward, wary of the people and vehicles nearby. Before it could free itself, however, it fell back into the hole again, too afraid of the surrounding audience to climb the ramp with confidence.

To help the moose, the group backed away, giving her space to leave the snow hole safely. Still untrusting of the humans, the moose made a beeline for a nearby hill and the two parties never crossed paths again.

“We didn’t want to leave her there,” Keough told Salt Wire. “We’re animal lovers ourselves, so it doesn’t matter if it’s a moose or a fish or whatever it is, if it needs help, we’re the kind of people that just like to help. We enjoy the backcountry, so we do favors for it because it does favors for us.”