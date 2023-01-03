Snowmobilers Rescued After Spending Hours Trapped in Fresh Snow

Officials rescued four snowmobilers in Utah after they wound up stuck in fresh snow for hours.

A call came into Wasatch County Search and Rescue around 3:23 p.m. on Sunday. The incident occurred near Strawberry River, and authorities were told that the snowmobilers were essentially buried in the snow.

Reportedly, the snowmobilers had tried climbing out of the snow but couldn’t. When Wasatch County Search and Rescue arrived, they rescued all four snowmobilers. Rescue images show large amounts of snowfall in the area.

After being rescued, officials reported the individuals were healthy. They said they were in “great shape and evacuated to the trailhead with some unforgettable memories to start the new year.”

Utah experienced intense snowfall over the weekend, which contributed to the incident. Luckily, these snowmobilers were rescued thanks to the efforts of first responders.

Elsewhere in the state, a similar accident occurred a few weeks ago. A skier became trapped in an avalanche around Neff’s Canyon in Utah. He was seriously injured in the accident, but was ultimately rescued.

The man cried out for help from the snow, stuck for about 45 minutes waist-deep. However, luckily, another skier then heard his cries for help and called authorities.

A few modes of transportation took the injured skier off the mountain: by foot, snowmobile, and helicopter. The man, in his 30s, sustained serious injuries.

The first responders worked for hours to free him from the snow. Then, officials sent him to a local hospital around 7:00 p.m. after being freed around 6:30 p.m.

One official, Sgt. Melody Cutler, reported that the skier broke his femur and injured his arm.

“To his luck there was a Unified Firefighter and EMT who was out in the area recreating and heard his cries for help and was able to respond and dig him out,” Cutler reported. “He stayed with him the entire time.”

However, it’s not just people that have needed rescue from the snow and harsh winter weather recently. A bird organization rescued a bald eagle in Illinois after it became stranded on an ice block.

A bird-watching group spotted the eagle struggling in Waukegan Harbor. One member of a rescue organization called Chicago Bird Collisions kayaked out to the bird. Then, they rescued it by paddling the ice block forward, and the ripples carried the injured bird closer to the dock. A safety net easily corralled the bird.

Annette Prince, who founded the group, commented on the state of the bird found in the snowy conditions.

“That poor bird looked very dejected and it wouldn’t have made it,” Prince said. “It didn’t show the ability to fly.”

However, Prince commended the paddling tactic to rescue the bird. “It was a brilliant strategy,” Prince said. “Almost on any rescue, you have to improvise as you go along.”