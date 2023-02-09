Solar Flare Erupts From Sun With Enough Strength to Knock Out Shortwave Radio

The Sun’s behavior has been tempestuous at best in recent days, the giant star growing more active as its 11-year-cycle inches closer to its peak. Two days ago, sunspot AR3213 appeared on the Sun’s surface, firing off one solar flare after another toward our planet, one of the most recent packing a large enough punch to knock out shortwave radio here on Earth.

AR3213, the monstrous Earth-facing sunspot from which the fiery activity originates, stretches more than 60,000 miles across the Solar surface with at least two dark cores larger than Earth. Since its abrupt formation, AR3213 has continued to grow, the constant bubbling and eruptions causing a string of solar flares. Magnetic tangling in the sunspot has contributed to the activity, causing solar particles to launch from the Sun and barrel toward Earth.

SPECTACULAR M1 FLARE: It has been over a week since we had an M flare but this one was worth waiting for. It came from behind the east limb of the Sun (so was much larger than M1). Note its size compared to our puny Earth (inset). More likely to come as this comes over the E limb pic.twitter.com/pH8AnVFSp0 — Keith Strong (@drkstrong) February 7, 2023

The two most powerful thus far have been the medium class M4 and M6 flares, which occurred within 10 minutes of each other on February 7. NASA classifies solar flares into five categories: A, B, C, M, and X. NASA says the smallest ones are A-class, followed by B, C, M, and X, the largest of them all. Each category packs ten times the intensity of the last in terms of the X-rays they release.

As is illustrated by the recording above, an M-class solar flare, though not the largest, is more than large enough to swallow the entire Earth in a split second.

Massive Solar Flare Knocks Out Shortwave Radio

The M6 solar flare did not cause a coronal mass ejection, an eruption of plasma and magnetic field from the Sun. It did, however, unleash a pulse of X-rays and intense UV radiation on the Earth’s atmosphere.

Luckily, the atmosphere protects us from such damaging radiation, but the pulse was powerful enough to cause a shortwave radio blackout across the Pacific Ocean, which occurred just after 6:00 pm EST Tuesday. After about an hour of unusual activity, the radios returned to normal.

The sun, however, is far from finished with its fiery frenzy. The 11-year solar cycle doesn’t peak until 2025, meaning solar activity will only increase over the next two years.

In the next few days, we can expect more bursts of energy from the Sun as M and X-class solar flares plague its surface. Additionally, another large sunspot is beginning to form over the Sun’s southeastern limb, which will only provide another source of impossibly large eruptions.

Thankfully, even when the Sun’s magnetic fields stretch and burst, causing solar flares, it poses no serious threat to Earth. Flares can (and clearly do) cause radio blackouts and can even damage satellites. Those traveling via aircraft at the time of the flare can also receive a harmful dose of radiation if the plane is passing near the poles at the time.