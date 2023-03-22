LOOK: Solar Tornado the Height of 14 Earths Erupts From Sun

NASA scientists were treated to an awe-inspiring, somewhat demonic sight on Friday as the Sun spouted a monstrous solar tornado, the storm stretching the equivalent of 14 Earths into space.

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) captured the enormous column of molten hot plasma on March 17. As the next day rolled around, it disappeared into space.

The footage surfaced on Saturday, when astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy shared the unbelievable sight on Twitter.

“I spent 3 hours yesterday with my solar telescope pointed at a tall tornado-y looking thing on the sun,” he wrote. “This 14-Earths-tall swirling column of plasma was raining moon-sized gobs of incandescent material on the sun. I can’t imagine a more hellish place.”

I spent 3 hours yesterday with my solar telescope pointed at a tall tornado-y looking thing on the sun. This 14-Earths-tall swirling column of plasma was raining moon-sized gobs of incandescent material on the sun. I can’t imagine a more hellish place. pic.twitter.com/dewzNEAEJA — Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) March 18, 2023

Solar tornados, also known as solar prominences, are closely related to solar flares. They emerge when windstorms of plasma form from the solar atmosphere.

Rather than the twisting air currents of Earth, solar tornadoes come from magnetic fields churning the Sun’s 10,000-degree plasma. This one, in particular, shot the sweltering substance 74,500 miles into space.

Do Solar Tornadoes Actually Spin?

Viewing the enormous solar tornado, Apollo Lasky, another astrophotographer, claimed that he’s “never seen anything like it in all [his] years of watching the sun.”

Scientists estimate that the tornado moved at a blistering 310,000 mph. To put that into perspective, Earthbound tornadoes churn at a top speed of 300 miles per hour. As if that wasn’t frightening enough, the tornado itself boiled at around 450,000 degrees Fahrenheit, nearly 50 times hotter than the surface of the Sun.

Interestingly, though, scientists remain unsure whether a solar tornado actually spins. Research in recent years indicates that, though they appear to be fiery versions of tornadoes here on Earth, they don’t actually rotate at all. Instead, many scientists believe they consist of magnetized gas moving in a narrow, vertical loop.

“We found that, despite how prominences and tornadoes appear in images, the magnetic field is not vertical. The plasma mostly moves horizontally along magnetic field lines,” astronomer Nicolas Labrosse said in a 2018 statement.

“However, we see tornado-like shapes in the images because of projection effects, where the line of sight information is compressed onto the plane of the sky.”

Despite their “hellish” nature, scientists say solar tornadoes are nothing to fear. They occur multiple times a year, often escaping widespread knowledge. “These are pretty common. I shoot a handful of them each year,” McCarthy said.