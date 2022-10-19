South Carolina Car Crashes Involving Deer Increase Shocking Amount: What to Know

As deer season gets underway, many find it’s not uncommon to come across deer during their drives. Unfortunately, however, some motorists are learning this fact the hard way.

New reports show that human versus deer collisions in South Carlina has increased dramatically. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety revealed that last year, there were 6,409 deer collisions reported by the agency. This statistic is up 2,736 from two years ago in 2020.

According to wildlife experts, deer are most likely to be near roads at dawn and dusk. Unfortunately, this creates a big problem because that’s when most drivers are out on the roads for their commutes.

Public Safety officials warn that if you see a deer in the road, do everything you can not to swerve. Instead, they urge drivers to apply the brakes firmly and carefully. In addition, they say using your horn can help.

In general, if you come across the animla on the road, it’s also best to “Slow down, stay alert, and scan ahead on both sides of the road. Use your high beams when appropriate to help you see.”

But what if a collision with a deer is inevitable? Experts say you should report the incident to your insurance company, your local wildlife agency, and your local law enforcement.

However, experts add that a driver can keep the deer for consumption. An incident report must prove that the deer was killed by a vehicle and not illegally killed.

In addition, most state agencies will compensate motorists for injuries or damages resulting from car crashes involving deer.

Michigan man dies following collision with deer

Sadly, for some drivers, the injuries from a deer collision can be severely damaging. For example, on Monday, a 33-year-old Michigan died from hitting a deer. He was struck and killed after getting out of his vehicle.

According to reports from the Sheriff’s Office, the man hit the deer and was hit by two other cars.

“While enroute they were informed that two other vehicles had collided at the scene with a total of three vehicles,” an official statement said. “Responders were notified that someone was outside of one of the cars, unconscious and not moving,” it added.

The victim was pronounced dead at the crash scene, which happened just after 7 a.m. that morning.

The Sheriff’s Office also said the man had gotten out of his car while still in the travel portion of the road. Investigators believe his lights weren’t working due to the initial deer crash.

“A vehicle driven by the 77-year-old female was unable to see the vehicle stopped in the roadway until it was too late,” Sheriff Michael Main said. “The female attempted to swerve and miss the vehicle. When she did, she struck the man who was standing near the vehicle.”

“The original vehicle that struck the deer then was pushed into the fast lane of the expressway where the 33-year-old driver of the pickup struck the empty car,” Main said.