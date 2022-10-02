South Carolina Teenager Shot in Hunting Accident

A South Carolina 15-year-old is currently in the hospital after they were shot while on a hunting trip on Saturday (October 1st).

According to WPDE, the hunting accident occurred while the teenager was in the area of South Charleston Road in Darlington County. The county’s sheriff’s office further reported that the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now investigating the accident.

The accident with the teenager comes less than a year after a hunting incident occurred in Darlington County on New Year’s Day. WISTV reported that the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources conducted an investigation on that situation and ruled it accidental.

The hunting accident happened near Lamar around 1 p.m. on New Year’s Day. The state’s natural resources agency stated that an adult male was hit in the abdomen by a stray buckshot pellet that was fired at a deer by a teenage female hunter. The man was notably hit at 181 yards away and out of the sightline of the female shooter.

Following the hunting accident, the man was taken to an area hospital and was expected to make a full recovery. No one was charged in the incident.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Reminds Hunters to Practice Hunting Ethics

Meanwhile, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources encourages hunters to practice hunting ethics while out in the woods. Ethical behavior is not mandated by laws or regulations. However, the agency says that it’s the individual’s responsibility to have a sense of right.

“Hunters must agree to treat the outdoors, the activities we are participants in, and each other with respect. The future of hunting belongs to those who are willing to accept full responsibility for their actions. Sportsmen accept responsibility not only for their actions but also for perpetuating wildlife and maintaining a high caliber of sportsmanship.”

Some rules of ethical conduct include hunters always thinking of safety first and shooting game second. “Respect the rights of landowners. You should never go on private property without permission and remember that cooperation and respect are the keys to getting permission to hunt.”

It’s also encouraged by the agency for hunters to understand how their gun works. “Maintain your equipment so it functions properly and does not pose a safety threat,” the agency shared. “Shoot only when absolutely certain of your target and make every effort to locate crippled or lost game.”

And the obvious rule of ethics: no drinking. It was noted that alcohol and hunting can make for a dangerous combination.

The agency also reminds hunters that all residents born after June 30, 1979, must successfully complete a hunter education course that it approves of. This must be done before a hunting license can be issued.