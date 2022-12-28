South Dakota Couple Spent 15 Days Trapped in Home Following Brutal Winter Storm

Winter weather has gripped the country in recent weeks. These systems have been bringing some major issues for people from all across the U.S. And, one of these winter storms hit South Dakota so hard that one couple was trapped at home for more than two weeks.

According to the couple, the snow started falling last week and quickly began to pile up. And soon, the reports note, the gravel road leading to the South Dakota home was entirely impassable.

Then, the colder temps set in, falling below 50 degrees in some areas. This turned the snow into a solid cement-like makeup. Not a good thing when you’re talking 20-foot drifts surrounding the country home.

“You could walk on top of it almost without leaving a footprint,” notes OJ Semans of how he and his wife were stranded in the storm.

“That’s how hard it got,” Semans adds.

The South Dakota Couple Was Stuck At Home, Stranded For 15 Days

Giving an update on the scary scenario following the December 12 storm, OJ Semans says that he and Barb had been stuck in the house for 15 days after the December 12 winter storm.

“She hasn’t killed me yet,” OJ quips of his wife.

“So, we’re doing good,” Semans jokes.

The South Dakota man adds that this was “something different that’s never happened in my lifetime.”

He adds that not being able to go anywhere was a difficult thing to face as supplies began to dwindle throughout the days.

“You know, to actually be snowed in,” he says.

“Not going to the store. I mean, not going to the gas station, not going uptown,” the South Dakota man adds. “Not checking the mail, just here snowed in.”

The family’s son did have to trek out at one point to get more propane when theirs ran out one week into being stranded.

“We’ve been lucky,” Semans says.

“Our electricity only went out for a few hours and came back on,” he remembers of the winter storm.

“So you know, we have our food and provisions and stuff,” he adds. “We start the car up every day to make sure that if we ever get out, it’ll start.”

The Family Did Face Frozen Pipes When Battling The Winter Storm

At one point in the 15 days, the Semans’ found themselves without access to water after the pipes froze in the intense cold. Thankfully, they had an outdoor spigot that helped them while they waited to no longer be stranded.

“I had to start, digging around in different places and I had a general area,” the South Dakota man remembers.

“And so, I had to dig some steps in the snow bank and then start skimming the top of it,” he says, adding that after a lot of hard work he was able to locate the outdoor faucet as the winter storm raged on.

“We were able to use our spigot to have water inside the house,” he says. “Until last night at midnight [when our] water came back on.